Minister Dean Macpherson on Cabinet’s appointment of Deputy Director-General

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes Cabinet’s permanent appointment of Lorraine Naidoo as Deputy Director-General for Supply Chain Management

Naidoo brings over 20 years of experience in procurement, law, financial management, and governance, with senior roles in Treasury, Health, and Transnet

Minister Macpherson says her appointment will stabilise the SCM unit, strengthen anti-corruption efforts, and ensure public assets are managed with integrity

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomed Cabinet’s decision to permanently appoint Lorraine Naidoo as Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Supply Chain Management (SCM) in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI). The Minister said Naidoo’s appointment will go a long way to bring stability to the SCM unit, which has in the past been plagued with poor performance and allegations of corruption.

Naidoo brings with her a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in procurement, law, financial management, and public sector governance. She holds a BProc, LLB, an LLM in Business Law, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Management, all obtained from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She was admitted as an Attorney in 1999 and has served in various senior positions, including Director of Supply Chain Management in the Provincial Treasury, Chief Director: SCM in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, and, most recently, as Senior Manager in the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer at Transnet Port Terminals.

Her extensive background includes the drafting of legislation, development and oversight of procurement frameworks, strategic sourcing, policy development, and the implementation of governance reforms. She has also lectured on Civil Procedure and Legal Practice to final-year law students, underlining her commitment to capacity building and professional development in the legal and public administration sectors.

“I am pleased to welcome Lorraine Naidoo as the new Deputy Director-General for Supply Chain Management. Her appointment comes at a critical time as we strengthen SCM systems in the department to root out corruption, improve efficiency, and deliver value for money. Her experience in procurement reform and governance will play a key role in ensuring that public assets are managed with integrity and in the best interest of all South Africans. I wish her success in this important role,” Minister Macpherson said.

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates