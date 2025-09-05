37th Macao International Music Festival offers a “Vocal Waves” musical feast that intertwines Eastern and Western Civilisations

MACAU, September 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will be held from 3 October to 8 November. Themed “Vocal Waves”, this edition of the MIMF will feature 12 spectacular programmes presented by world-renowned artists and emerging talents, as well as 14 outreach activities, showcasing the artistic allure of Macao that celebrates tradition and embraces innovation, offering a captivating musical feast that transcends Eastern and Western civilisations.

Commemorative concerts honouring Xian Xinghai to preserve the epic of national music

In commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the 120th anniversary of the birth of Xian Xinghai, the MIMF specially organises two commemorative concerts, featuring several magnificent works by Xian Xinghai to pay tribute to this great musician who played a pivotal role in the history of modern Chinese music. The programme includes River of Legacy by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, and The Yellow River by the Macao Orchestra in collaboration with local pianist Cheong Hoi Leong, offering inspiring songs of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression to demonstrate the national spirit, commemorate history, honour martyrs and promote patriotism.

Grand opening Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet; piano maestro Mikhail Pletnev revives the classics with his orchestra

In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the death of composer Georges Bizet, the MIMF and SJM will co-present Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet. The classic opera, co-produced by Opernhaus Zürich and Opéra Comique, will be performed under the baton of renowned conductor Eivind Gullberg Jensen, with the Macao Orchestra, China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Macao Youth Choir. The opera will explore the eternal theme of humanity through vibrant melodies and passionate singing, serving as a grand prelude to this edition of the Festival.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presents Mikhail Pletnev and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra, grand musical feast featuring Russian piano maestro Mikhail Pletnev, renowned for his poetic insight, refined technique and remarkable musical intelligence, and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra, celebrated for its profound musical interpretations, performing a complete cycleof Rachmaninoff’s four piano concertos. Through the dialogue between the two pianists from different eras, the concert will lead the audience on a thrilling journey of Russian music.

Conveying sentiments through the power of voice and highlighting the charm of cultural fusion between the East and the West

On the occasion of Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, this edition of the MIMF will promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilisations through the dialogue and collision of diverse musical arts. Fado is hailed as the sound of Portugal. In the concert Cuca Roseta and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the Portuguese Fado diva Cuca Roseta will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to interpret the sound of Portuguese soul. Sheng’s Ultimate Timbre will be performed by a trio of world-class musicians – renowned sheng player Wu Wei, Berlin Philharmonic violist Martin Stegner and principal double bassist Janne Saksala, presenting an exquisite blend of sheng, viola and double bass. This unprecedented performance will guide the audience into a world of sound that blends with harmonious dialogue between Eastern spirituality and Western sentiment. One of the most distinguished ballerinas of our time, Svetlana Zakharova, will take the stage with her husband, violinist maestro Vadim Repin, to perform Pas de Deux for Toes and Fingers, accompanied by several principal dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet and the Macao Orchestra, promising a phenomenal performance with a perfect fusion of music and dance.

Classical concerts invite audiences to appreciate the timeless musical works

Renowned for his expressive virtuosity and adventurous interpretations, violinist Daniel Hope will join hands with the Gstaad Festival Orchestra to perform the classic The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi and the recomposed version by contemporary British composer Max Richter. This juxtaposition will create a stunning experimental soundscape that interweaves vibrant representations of the original piece with the extraordinary reconstructions of the new piece. The world-renowned baritone Thomas Hampson will present a recital dedicated to the evocative lieder of Gustav Mahler, including Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Youth’s Magic Horn) and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit. Hampson’s masterful performance will illuminate the intricate poetry and complex psychological landscapes of humanity, nature and destiny, highlighting the boundless allure of Mahler’s art.

In addition, The English Concert and Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir will perform works by George Frideric Handel as well as masterpieces by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Johan Sebastian Bach and Arvo Pärt respectively, immersing the audience in the grandeur and solemnity of music.

Bravo Macao! showcases the vitality of young local talents

The MIMF has always provided a performance platform for local young musicians. This year, Bravo Macao! will bring together six local musicians, including Wang Iat Ham Sabrina and Cheong Tin Ut (violin), Wong Hei U (harp), Lam Cheok Seng (Chinese percussion), Wu Freya Ka Yu and U Weng Kei (guzheng), with enchanting melodies, allowing them to showcase their talents in joint performances with professional musicians from the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, captivating the audience with their elegance and unleashing the artistic brilliance of a new generation.

Tickets for the 37th Macao International Music Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing from 13 September. Various discounts are available for this year’s MIMF. Members of the public who purchase 10 or more tickets for different performances, holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card, and holders of valid full-time Student Card can enjoy a 50% discount on ticket purchases. An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, is available from 13 to 20 September, and a 20% discount will be offered from 21 September onwards. Members of CCM Friends, OM Friends, Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra and Friends of the Macao Museum of Art will receive a 20% discount on ticket purchases between 13 and 20 September. Members of the public who purchase their tickets with BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive a 30% discount on tickets for the special programmes including the concerts for the 120th Anniversary of Xian Xinghai’s Birth River of Legacy and The Yellow River, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for other shows. A 20% discount will be offered to holders of MasterCard, Visa or UnionPay card from ICBC (Macau), BNU, Luso International Banking Ltd., BCM Bank, Tai Fung Bank or OCBC Bank Macau. Air Macau customers can enjoy a 20% discount on ticket purchases at the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets by presenting their respective boarding pass (flight code NX) within 7 days upon their arrival in Macao. Customers who purchase tickets for the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Presents Mikhail Pletnev and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra, the Grand Opening: SJM and the Macao International Music Festival Co-present Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet, or programmes over a designated amount (net price after discounts) are entitled to enjoy designated consumption discounts provided by the abovementioned two institutions or Sands Resorts Macao.

This edition of the MIMF counts with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, TDM – Teledifusão de Macao, Air Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Sands China Ltd. and SJM Resorts, S.A. For more information about the programmes and offers, please visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm or the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2840 0555 (Macao), 8480 9038 (Hong Kong) and 153 4481 8382 (Mainland China). Ticketing website: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.

