President Lai presides over fifth meeting of Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee

TAIWAN, September 4 - Details 2025-05-22 President Lai presides over fourth meeting of Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee On the afternoon of May 22, President Lai Ching-te presided over the fourth meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. In his opening statement, the president emphasized that building a Healthy Taiwan requires inter-ministerial collaboration and public-private cooperation, and that even more, it requires full public participation to keep people healthy and make the nation stronger so that the world embraces Taiwan. President Lai indicated that promotional efforts for the government’s policies have already been elevated to a cooperative endeavor involving the entire government through a division of labor, continuously expanding whole-of-society participation, noting that the task for the next phase is to achieve public consensus. Looking ahead, he said, the government will promote sports and athletics among citizens through four main strategies: creating the right social climate, building a supportive physical environment, enhancing people’s awareness of self-health, and integrating information systems. The president stated that through inter-ministerial collaboration, we will create a comprehensive health education support system so that health is an everyday habit. A translation of President Lai’s opening statement follows: Today is the fourth meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. The day before yesterday, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao and I completed one year in office. I want to thank the three deputy conveners and all of our advisors and committee members for their efforts and dedication regarding various health policies since the committee’s first meeting last August. On the 27th of last month, we also helped our friends in the medical community learn about the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee’s achievements, the government’s current policies, and our goals going forward at the 2025 Healthy Taiwan national forum. I want everyone to know that whether it is today’s committee, the National Climate Change Committee, or the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, over the past year, we have worked to implement the spirit of inter-departmental, cross-disciplinary, and public-private collaboration. Currently, the discussions and promotional efforts for various policies have shifted from individual departments performing their respective duties to a cooperative division of labor involving the entire government, continuously expanding whole-of-society participation. In the next phase, our task is to achieve public consensus. We need to actively initiate campaigns that the public can participate in, promoting awareness and concepts that everyone should have, so that the ideas and practices that promote better health, respond to climate change, and boost whole-of-society defense resilience can be integrated into people’s lives. When policies have a palpable impact and public participation, working together, we can achieve the goals set by each committee. For example, last year at the first meeting, we set a Healthy Taiwan goal to increase the average life expectancy of the public from 79 years to 82 years within 8 years, and reduce time spent living with illness or disability from 10 percent to 8 percent of the average life expectancy. To achieve that goal, we must integrate the strengths of various ministries and agencies, establish a comprehensive sports network, and promote regular exercise habits for people of all ages nationwide. By 2030, we aim to increase the number of physically active people by 15 percent compared to 2021, thereby extending the average healthy lifespan of our citizens. The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that insufficient physical activity is one of the four main risk factors leading to non-communicable diseases, and that regular physical activity has significant benefits for both physical and mental health. But according to Taiwan’s 2021 National Health Interview Survey, more than half of the population does not meet the WHO’s recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. We must implement various policies to enhance the willingness of people of all ages to engage in physical activity. Therefore, at today’s meeting, in addition to hearing a report by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on the status of certain items listed in the third committee meeting, we have also specially invited the MOHW to deliver a report on promoting sports and athletics to drive citizen health, and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to deliver a report on courses and teaching activities regarding health promotion for schools at the high school level and below. As I mentioned earlier, promotional efforts for our policies have already been elevated to a cooperative endeavor involving the entire government through a division of labor. Today’s report from the MOHW incorporates plans from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, MOE, and Ministry of Labor, along with guidance from Committee Member Chien Wen-jen (簡文仁) and the Executive Yuan prior to the meeting. Looking ahead, the government will promote sports and athletics among citizens through four main strategies: creating the right social climate, building a supportive physical environment, enhancing people’s awareness of self-health, and integrating information systems. In addition, education is the foundation and key to cultivating healthy citizens. By establishing correct health concepts from a young age, developing healthy behaviors that meet individual needs, and forming good habits, the likelihood of maintaining routine exercise in adulthood increases significantly. In a few minutes, the MOE will deliver a report on helping children understand the importance of health through health-promotion courses and incorporating that understanding into their daily habits through practical and situational education. In the future, through inter-ministerial collaboration and comprehensive campus health promotion policies, as well as close engagement with families and communities, we will create a comprehensive health education support system so that health is not just something people learn about from books, but an everyday habit. I want to emphasize that building a Healthy Taiwan requires inter-ministerial collaboration and public-private cooperation. Even more, it requires full public participation to keep people healthy and make the nation stronger so that the world embraces Taiwan. Taiwan’s various health policies and medical and public health experiences can help promote exchanges and cooperation with the world. As we meet today, Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) is leading a World Health Assembly action team to conduct professional medical and public health exchanges in Geneva. These exchanges not only demonstrate to the world Taiwan’s extensive soft power in the medical and public health fields, but also tell the international community that if Taiwan is permitted to participate in WHO-related activities, we can definitely contribute even more to the international medical and public health system. Once again, I want to thank all the advisors and committee members for working together with the government. I also hope that after listening to the reports, you can provide expert opinions from the perspectives of your various fields for the reference of government agencies, so that together, we can raise health management awareness among the public and work together to achieve our vision of a Healthy Taiwan. Thank you. Following his statement, President Lai heard a report on the progress of certain items listed in the third committee meeting from Deputy Executive Secretary and National Health Insurance Administration Director General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良), a report on promoting sports and athletics to drive citizen health from Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), and a report on courses and teaching activities regarding health promotion for schools at the high school level and below from Political Deputy Minister of Education Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅). Afterward, President Lai exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the reports.

Details 2025-02-27 President Lai presides over third meeting of Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee On the afternoon of February 27, President Lai Ching-te presided over the third meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. In his opening statement, the president stated that the best strategies to care for citizens’ health are to increase physical activity, boost food literacy, and improve the domestic food environment, preventing chronic diseases from the front end. The president said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has upgraded preventive health services for adults this year, lowering the age eligibility to 30. He expressed hope that public-private sector cooperation can help reduce the incidence of chronic diseases and their associated disability risks and achieve the goal of lowering the standardized mortality rate for chronic diseases related to the “three highs”(high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar) by one-third by 2030. With regard to the hospital congestion issue, President Lai noted that through local health departments, the government will strengthen the supervision and distribution of emergency room beds, boost the distribution of inpatient beds in medical centers, and enhance joint prevention mechanisms among regional hospitals to reduce the pressure on emergency departments. The president said that the government will continue to incentivize hospitals to hire more nursing personnel and will consider adjusting health insurance coverage to encourage more hospitals to participate in emergency and critical care so as to reduce the pressure on medical institutions. By taking a multi-channel approach, the president said, we hope to resolve the problems facing healthcare in Taiwan, provide the public with better care, and achieve our vision of a Healthy Taiwan. A translation of President Lai’s opening statement follows: Today is the third meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. First, I would like to thank both deputy conveners, our advisors and committee members, and our friends online for their continuing concern about the planning and implementation of the Healthy Taiwan initiative. At the last meeting, we heard a report on enhancing cancer prevention and treatment strategies. Guided by the Executive Yuan, the scope of government-funded major cancer screenings will be expanded starting this year, including expanding the age parameters and the categories eligible for screening. Treatment efforts will focus on genetic testing and precision medicine, and a fund will be established that provides diversified coverage for new cancer drugs. We hope to achieve our goal of reducing the standardized cancer mortality rate by one-third by 2030. At today’s meeting, the MOHW will deliver progress reports on certain items listed in the second committee meeting, as well as chronic disease prevention and treatment initiatives under the Healthy Taiwan plan including the development of models for healthy living, obesity prevention and treatment, and the 888 Program for prevention and treatment of the “three highs.”Among the top ten causes of death in Taiwan, seven are related to chronic diseases, and five of those seven are related to “three highs” chronic diseases. Annual spending related to treating “three highs” chronic diseases is up to NT$170 billion, and has become a tremendous medical burden. According to the World Health Organization, most non-communicable diseases are the result of four particular behaviors: tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and the harmful use of alcohol. The results of the Nutrition and Health Survey in Taiwan show that most citizens are getting low or moderate amounts of physical activity, and have unbalanced diets that include excessive amounts of sugar and salt, and inadequate amounts of fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Therefore, the best strategies to care for the health of our citizens are to increase physical activity, boost food literacy, and improve the domestic food environment, preventing chronic diseases from the front end. In a few minutes, the MOHW will give complete explanations for the various chronic disease prevention and treatment strategies, from building healthy lifestyles at the front end to preventing and treating obesity in the middle stage, making every effort to prevent citizens from symptoms of the “three highs.” Beginning this year, the MOHW has upgraded preventive health services for adults, lowering the age eligibility to 30. Among people who already suffer from the “three highs,” the 888 Program for the prevention and treatment of those diseases will identify a target group and then conduct interventions, making every effort to improve symptoms and avoid the development of chronic disease. This kind of action strategy needs to be promoted simultaneously in the workplace, the community, on campus, and in the military. Only through public-private sector cooperation can we reduce the incidence of chronic diseases and their associated disability risks. We have also set a goal to lower the standardized mortality rate for chronic diseases related to the “three highs” by one-third by 2030. I hope that through the expertise of our advisors and committee members, we can provide discussions and suggestions from multiple perspectives to enable the government to propose health policies that meet citizens’ needs. The government will also actively address the hospital congestion issue that everyone is concerned about. The MOHW, in addition to taking preventive measures such as purchasing additional flu vaccines before the Lunar New Year, is addressing the emergency department congestion that occurred from the Lunar New Year until recently, and has formulated a short-term response strategy as well as middle and long-term directions for reforms as directed by Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰). Through local health departments, we will strengthen the supervision and distribution of emergency room beds. At the same time, we will continue to boost the distribution of inpatient beds in medical centers, and give full play to our emergency medicine network to enhance joint prevention mechanisms among regional hospitals and reduce the pressure on emergency departments. We will also enhance the public’s access to information about tiered healthcare, and implement a tiered treatment system to make better use of resources. To address middle- and long-term human resource issues, we will continue to incentivize hospitals to hire more nursing personnel to lighten their burdens. We will also consider adjusting health insurance coverage to encourage more hospitals to participate in emergency and critical care. To respond to the challenges of an aging society, home healthcare, acute hospital care at home, Long-term Care 3.0, and post-acute care programs need to be promoted together to reduce the pressure on medical institutions. By taking a multi-channel approach, we hope to resolve the problems facing healthcare in Taiwan, provide the public with better care, and achieve our vision of a Healthy Taiwan. So let us keep working hard together. Thank you. Following his statement, President Lai heard a report on the progress of certain items listed in the second committee meeting from Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), who is also the committee’s executive secretary, and a report on chronic disease prevention and treatment initiatives under the Healthy Taiwan plan including the development of models for healthy living, obesity prevention and treatment, and the 888 Program for prevention and treatment of the “three highs” from Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chou Jih-haw (周志浩). Afterward, President Lai exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the reports.

Details 2024-11-28 President Lai presides over second meeting of Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee On the afternoon of November 28, President Lai Ching-te presided over the second meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. In his opening statement, the president said that we are implementing mental health support programs this year to provide more support for young and middle-aged people, pointing out that the policy has served over 20,000 people since it was implemented just over three months ago. In terms of bolstering mental health resilience, the president said we still have much to do, our government must lead by example, and the public and private sectors must work together, making every effort to ensure that no one is left behind. Noting that our goal is to reduce the standardized cancer mortality rate by one-third by the year 2030, President Lai stated that next year’s budget for cancer screening will be increased to NT$6.8 billion. He also stated that plans are in the works to establish a fund for new cancer drugs, adding that in the general budget we will allocate NT$5 billion, which will gradually rise to NT$10 billion. At the same time, he said, we are also actively promoting genetic testing and precision medicine. He expressed confidence that expanding preventive screening at the front end and providing advanced treatments at the back end will effectively fight cancer and improve the overall health of our citizens. A translation of President Lai’s opening statement follows: Today is the second meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. First, I want to thank our two deputy conveners, our advisors and committee members, and our friends online for their enthusiastic participation. I also want to welcome Committee Member Chien Wen-jen (簡文仁), who was on leave for the previous meeting. I would also like to introduce three new committee members: Let’s welcome Committee Member Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜), president of the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Associations. During the pandemic, he led the nation’s pharmacists in promoting services including name-based distribution systems for masks and rapid-test kits and home delivery of medications. I am sure that he will be able to provide many valuable views regarding pharmaceutical safety and supply resilience. Let’s also welcome Committee Member Ko Fu-yang (柯富揚). During his time as secretary-general of the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Association, he led the Chinese medicine community in the transition from experience-based medicine to evidence-based medicine, and promoted the modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. With his participation, the committee will be able to spur research and development in both modern and traditional medicine. Our third new committee member is Liao Mei-nan (廖美南), president of the Taiwan Nurses Association, who was unable to be here today. She has long been dedicated to raising the quality of nursing care and actively promoting a high-quality, friendly work environment for nurses. The committee will rely on her experience to strengthen the link between policy and practice in nursing care. I want to thank all the members of the committee once again for working together with the government. Since the last committee meeting, under the guidance of Minister without Portfolio Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has implemented various policies. At the beginning of October, for example, three major AI centers were set up to resolve three key AI application issues: implementation, certification, and reimbursement, helping advance Taiwan’s smart healthcare ecosystem. At today’s meeting, the MOHW will first deliver a report on the progress of certain items listed in the first committee meeting, followed by a joint report by the MOHW and Ministry of Education on bolstering public mental health resilience and a report by the MOHW on enhancing cancer prevention and treatment strategies. The World Health Organization has affirmed that “there is no health without mental health.” In a fast-changing, fast-paced society, the government should invest more resources in the field of mental health to safeguard the people’s overall health. We are therefore implementing mental health support programs this year and expanding the range of eligibility, from 15 to 30, to 15 to 45 years old, to provide more support for young and middle-aged people. That policy has served over 20,000 people since it was implemented just over three months ago. In terms of bolstering mental health resilience, we still have much to do. From the workplace to the campus and every corner of society, our government must lead by example, and the public and private sectors must work together, making every effort to ensure that no one is left behind. Aside from mental health, in view of cancer being the leading cause of death in Taiwan for 42 consecutive years, our goal is to reduce the standardized cancer mortality rate by one-third by the year 2030. And so we must expand screening and advance treatment. Last year, the government subsidized screenings for five types of cancer, providing a total of 4.87 million screenings and detecting 11,000 cases of cancer and 52,000 cases of precancerous conditions. We have allocated an additional NT$4 billion beginning next year, bringing the total budget for cancer screening to NT$6.8 billion, to expand the scope of cancer screening eligibility and services. Plans are also in the works to establish a fund for new cancer drugs. In next year’s general budget, we will allocate NT$5 billion, which will gradually rise to NT$10 billion, to provide reimbursement funding for a variety of new cancer drugs and reduce the economic burden on patients. These new measures will be reported on in detail moments from now by the MOHW. At the same time, we are also actively promoting genetic testing and precision medicine. Next generation sequencing, for example, has already been included in National Health Insurance coverage, which will help provide patients with precise, individualized treatment strategies. I am confident that expanding preventive screening at the front end and providing advanced treatments at the back end will effectively fight cancer and improve the overall health of our citizens. Today’s meeting will help the government understand viewpoints from many perspectives so we can promote policies that more closely meet the public’s needs. Let’s keep working hard together. Thank you. Following his statement, President Lai heard a report on the progress of certain items listed in the first committee meeting from deputy executive secretary and National Health Insurance Administration Director General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良), a joint report on bolstering public mental health resilience from Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) and Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟), and a report on enhancing cancer prevention and treatment strategies from Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chou Jih-haw (周志浩). Afterward, President Lai exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the reports.

Details 2024-08-22 President Lai presides over first meeting of Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee On the afternoon of August 22, President Lai Ching-te presided over the first meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. As the committee’s convener, the president presented committee members with their letters of appointment, and explained that the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee is not just about promoting a Healthy Taiwan, but also achieving a Balanced Taiwan. The president stated that the committee spans various areas of expertise, and also considers the balance of Taiwan’s northern, central, southern, and eastern regions. The president expressed confidence that by soliciting a wide range of suggestions, engaging in diverse dialogue, and forging a consensus, the committee can help to realize health equality and further elevate the standard of medical care in Taiwan. President Lai indicated that next year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s total budget will be increased, along with expanded investment in medical treatment and care. In addition, he reported that the central government budget has also added a National Health Insurance (NHI) financial assistance program, which will help to enhance the work environments of healthcare professionals. The president stated that we will also launch the Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan to help rear talent and develop smart medicine. These budgets and programs, President Lai stated, reflect the government’s determination to create a Healthy Taiwan, and prove that “Healthy Taiwan” is not just a slogan, and has already been turned into concrete action. A translation of President Lai’s opening statement follows: At the end of my first month in office, I announced that the Presidential Office will establish three committees in response to three major global issues of nationwide concern: climate change, health promotion, and social resilience. These committees will consolidate forces from different sectors to strategize on national development. At the beginning of this month, we convened the first meeting of the National Climate Change Committee. Today, we convene the first meeting of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. I would like to thank the three deputy conveners and all advisors and committee members for making a commitment to the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. I also want to thank our fellow citizens and friends joining us online to follow the committee’s proceedings. During my campaign, I was constantly thinking about what I could contribute to our people that is different from past presidents if I were fortunate enough to be elected. After a lot of thought, I felt that as a physician, I should utilize my professional background in health care and work together with people from all sectors of society to help create a Healthy Taiwan. Healthy Taiwan is our goal, and health is both a basic human right and a universal value. Health promotion not only involves the well-being of a nation’s people, but is also of great concern to humankind so that we may survive and thrive. Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community. Amid the challenges of the pandemic over the past few years, we have shared disease prevention supplies, technology, and experience with countries around the world, and have continued to contribute to the global public health system. Going forward, Taiwan must actively address critical health-related challenges, including cancer, transnational communicable diseases of unknown origin, antibiotic-resistant superbugs, a low birth rate, and an aging society. We are confident that, sharing countermeasures and experience with countries around the world, we can keep people healthy and make the nation stronger so that the world embraces Taiwan. I want to thank former Superintendent of National Cheng Kung University Hospital Chen Jyh-hong (陳志鴻), who is also a mentor of mine, for organizing five regional forums and a national forum for the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Alliance this past March and April. Over 1,200 healthcare professionals from all over the country attended the forums and shared their views. Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), and I were also invited to attend the national forum and participate in full. I also want to thank the experts from various fields for their suggestions throughout this process, which became key reference points for promoting policies after we took office on May 20. The position paper on the table in front of you is a compilation of those valuable insights, which will be the foundation of our future actions. To implement the Healthy Taiwan initiative, we must also achieve a Balanced Taiwan. Therefore, the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee established today not only spans various areas of expertise, but also considers the balance of Taiwan’s northern, central, southern, and eastern regions to achieve nationwide health equality. I want to thank the nine advisors here with us today: Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢), Superintendent Chen Wei-ming (陳威明), Chairman Cherng Wen-jin (程文俊), President Chiu Kuan-ming (邱冠明), and Chairman Chang Hong-jen (張鴻仁) from northern Taiwan; Superintendent Chen Mu-kuan (陳穆寬) from central Taiwan; Superintendent Lin Sheng-che (林聖哲) and President Yu Ming-lung (余明隆) from southern Taiwan; and Superintendent Lin Shinn-zong (林欣榮) from eastern Taiwan. Your participation will give us a better understanding of viewpoints from around the country. The objective of Healthy Taiwan is to raise the population’s average life expectancy while simultaneously reducing time spent living with illness or disability, while also caring for physical, mental, and spiritual health. The 20 members of the committee are therefore drawn from a variety of fields of professional expertise. We have Superintendent Chen Shih-ann (陳適安) in the field of smart medicine, Vice-Superintendent Susan Shur-fen Gau (高淑芬) in pediatric psychiatry, medical and long-term care service integration specialist Superintendent Chan Ding-cheng (詹鼎正), and emerging infectious disease specialist Director Shen Ching-fen (沈靜芬). We have also invited Professor Tsai Sen-tien (蔡森田) to provide suggestions on optimizing healthcare services and health insurance sustainability, and invited President Chou Ching-ming (周慶明) and President Huang Cheng-kuo (黃振國) to continue promoting The Family Doctors’ Plan 2.0 and report on primary care issues. We have also recruited President Li Yi-heng (李貽恒), who put forward the 888 Program for prevention and treatment of the “three highs” (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar) and kidney disease, pediatric health specialist President Ni Yen-hsuan (倪衍玄), women’s health care specialist Secretary-General Huang Jian-pei (黃建霈), and President Hung Te-jen (洪德仁), who is focused on community development. We also have Dean Shan Yan-shen (沈延盛) from the field of cancer prevention and treatment, psychiatric and mental health specialist Professor Su Kuan-pin (蘇冠賓), epidemiology expert and Emeritus Research Fellow Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉), and biomedicine and regenerative medicine specialist Professor Patrick Ching-ho Hsieh (謝清河). The committee also includes specialist in nutrition and health for all ages President Kuo Su-e (郭素娥), and expert in the promotion of physical activity and health Vice Chairman Chien Wen-jen (簡文仁). I also want to thank Chairman Lin De-wen (林德文) for participating as we work together to enhance the health and well-being of indigenous peoples. In addition, public sector participants include Minister of National Development Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) and Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀), as well as Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), who is serving as executive secretary, and NHI Administration Director General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) serving as deputy executive secretary. Over 80 percent of the committee’s members are from the private sector, and I will take advantage of this opportunity to continue to combine the strengths of all stakeholders throughout society to promote a healthy lifestyle for one and all, and enhance medical care for all ages. At today’s first meeting of the committee, the Ministry of Health and Welfare will brief us on two topics: the first is the Healthy Taiwan vision plan, illustrating Taiwan’s current challenges and opportunities, as well as an action blueprint. The second issue is reform and optimization for NHI sustainability. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of our NHI system. NHI is the pride of Taiwan, because health insurance can free citizens from the vicious cycle of poverty caused by illness, or illness caused by poverty. Since 2020, the NHI system has achieved a public satisfaction rate of over 90 percent. Next year, Taiwan will also become a “super-aged society,” which means that one of every five people will be a senior citizen 65 or older. Due to new pharmaceuticals of all kinds, the development of new technologies, and citizen expectations for an optimized medical practice environment, many aspects of health insurance operations will face an increasing number of challenges. The NHI system’s core values are health equality and mutual assistance for all. Better care for everyone, however, depends on sustainable NHI operations. We closely monitor NHI system point values, but also want to embody the greater values of the system. The government will continue to refine the budget system and management, rationally distribute medical resources and stabilize point values, and continue to optimize NHI finances to enhance the efficiency and quality of services. We also look forward to working with everyone to achieve sustainable NHI development, enhance health equality, and further elevate the standard of medical care in Taiwan. I also want to report that next year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s total budget will reach NT$370.2 billion, an increase of NT$31.8 billion over this year. The total budget is expected to allocate NT$60.7 billion to expand investment in medical treatment and care to create a Healthy Taiwan. The central government budget has also added an NHI financial assistance program that includes incentives for maintaining specified nurse-patient ratios across all three shifts and rotating night-shift nursing staff, and promoting smart information upgrades at medical facilities to enhance the work environments of healthcare professionals. We will also launch the Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan, investing funds to support medical institutions at all levels nationwide, rear talent, and develop smart medicine. Regarding the fund for new cancer drugs that many cancer patients care deeply about, in next year’s general budget we will allocate NT$5 billion for health insurance funding. In 2026, that figure is expected to reach NT$10 billion. We will also promote the fifth-stage national plan for cancer prevention and treatment, and beginning next year the budget for cancer screening will be increased by NT$4 billion, reaching NT$6.8 billion, to boost screening rates. I want everyone to know that these budgets and programs reflect the government’s determination to create a Healthy Taiwan. Since I took office, the government has created plans and programs to increase nursing staff levels and promote public mental health. We also launched an Acute Hospital Care at Home pilot project to provide integrated long-term and medical care services. Once again, I would like to thank everyone here today for participating, and thank our fellow citizens for their support. I also want our fellow citizens to know that Healthy Taiwan is not just a slogan, and has already been turned into concrete action. These are all concrete, substantive actions by a government team that has been in office for less than 100 days. I am confident that with the support and participation of our committee members and advisors, and through soliciting a wide range of suggestions, engaging in diverse dialogue, and forging a consensus, our actions to create a Healthy Taiwan will more closely align with society’s expectations, and we will move more quickly and steadily toward realizing our vision. Thank you. Following his statement, President Lai presented letters of appointment to the committee members, heard a report from Minister Chiu illustrating the Healthy Taiwan vision plan, and heard a report from Director General Shih on reform and optimization for NHI sustainability. Afterward, President Lai exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the two reports and the Rules of Procedure for Meetings of the Office of the President Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee.

Details 2024-06-20 President Lai attends opening of International Conference on Emergency Medicine 2024 On the morning of June 20, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Emergency Medicine (ICEM) 2024. In remarks, President Lai stated that one goal of his administration is to create an even healthier Taiwan and that we will continue to strengthen our capabilities in medicine and public health to enhance health for all and help make the world a better place. The president emphasized that the global disease prevention network is something every country should be a part of, and that if any country is missing from this network, the rest of the world will be at a disadvantage. The president then asked for the participants’ support for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Organization so that we may contribute even more to the global public health system. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would like to begin by welcoming all guests from overseas to Taiwan. ICEM is the world’s largest conference on emergency medicine. Over 2,500 experts and academics from home and abroad have gathered here for this year’s conference. This not only underlines the importance of emergency medicine, but is also a testament to global cooperation in medicine. This year also marks TSEM’s [Taiwan Society of Emergency Medicine] 30th anniversary. I would like to thank Chairperson Ng Chip-jin (黃集仁), President Hsu Chien-chin (許建清), and everyone who helped bring ICEM to Taiwan. This conference will help expand people-to-people diplomacy, showing Taiwan’s development and contributions in emergency medicine to the world. I am confident that everyone here shares my belief that health is a basic human right. And to ensure this right, emergency medical professionals are indispensable. Before entering politics, I myself worked as a clinician. I know well that emergency rooms are at the frontline of hospitals, and often the last hope for those who need lifesaving care. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we all witnessed the rapid response and important support of emergency medical professionals, who gave their all for the health of others. I want to take this opportunity to express my utmost respect for your work. The theme of ICEM 2024 is Glocalization of Emergency Medicine: Global Wisdom and Local Solution. With that in mind, I hope that through clinical research, public health, smart tech, and other strategies, we can help reduce disparities in emergency medicine around the world. Here in Taiwan, we have made major progress in emergency medicine, from developing a cutting-edge trauma care system to implementing advanced strategies for disaster response. We are also committed to training highly skilled professionals in the field, as well as developing an advanced medical infrastructure. This conference will give Taiwan the opportunity to share our experience, and allow everyone to exchange best practices, engage in discussions, and promote the global development of emergency medicine. One goal of my administration is to create an even healthier Taiwan. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities in medicine and public health to enhance health for all and help make the world a better place. A healthier Taiwan also means a booming medical sector, and an even higher quality and diversity of medical services. Taiwan has had, and will continue to have, many medical accomplishments to share with the world. Today, all of you gather here to continue making global contributions through emergency medicine. The mission of IFEM [International Federation for Emergency Medicine] is to create a world where all people, in all countries, have access to high quality emergency medical care. On this point, the global disease prevention network is something every country should be a part of. If any country is missing from this network, the rest of the world will be at a disadvantage. I would like to ask for your support for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Organization, so that we may contribute even more to the global public health system. And as President Hsu Chien-chin has said, although the road is long, if we travel together, we can travel far. With this vision as our guide, alongside our friends from around the world, Taiwan will strive to achieve our common goals and realize quality healthcare for all. I wish ICEM 2024 great success, and all participants a rewarding experience. I also invite you to travel around Taiwan during your stay, and get to know our beautiful nation. Following his remarks, President Lai and the distinguished guests took part in the kick-off ceremony for the conference. IFEM President Ffion Davies was also in attendance at the event.