OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Envoy Hakala to visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 5 September 2025 — The Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Terhi Hakala, will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan from 8 to 16 September to meet with high-level government officials and civil society. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the OSCE’s partnerships in the region.

Throughout the visit, Special Envoy Hakala will also engage with OSCE field operations staff, civil society representatives, and OSCE beneficiaries, as well as the OSCE’s two flagship projects in the region, the OSCE Academy in Bishkek and the Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe.

