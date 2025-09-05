Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,988 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Envoy Hakala to visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 5 September 2025 — The Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Terhi Hakala, will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan from 8 to 16 September to meet with high-level government officials and civil society. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the OSCE’s partnerships in the region.

Throughout the visit, Special Envoy Hakala will also engage with OSCE field operations staff, civil society representatives, and OSCE beneficiaries, as well as the OSCE’s two flagship projects in the region, the OSCE Academy in Bishkek and the Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe.

The latest information from the OSCE CiO of Finland can be found at https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship and on X: @Finland_OSCE

More information:

Annika PelkonenSenior Specialist, Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonshipannika.pelkonen@gov.fi, +358 295 350 263

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Envoy Hakala to visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more