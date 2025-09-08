Demand for Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $25.38 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market Be By 2025?

The market size for point of sale (POS) cash registers has shown considerable expansion in the past few years. The market, which was worth $17.57 billion in 2024, is set to rise to $18.96 billion in 2025, pointing to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This historical period growth can be attributed to multiple factors. These include increasing preference for automated checkout systems, growth in urban retail footprint, the surge in credit or debit card usage, the integration of inventory management, and a mounting requirement for sales reporting and analytics.

The market size of point of sale (POS) cash registers is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the coming years. Predictions suggest a growth to $25.38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the anticipated period could be credited to the escalated adoption of cloud-based POS systems, enhanced demand for mobile and contactless payments, increasing growth in omnichannel retail tactics, elevated popularity of AI-fueled customer and sales analytics along with a rising count of small and micro-enterprises. Key tendencies during this forecast period comprise integration with e-commerce platforms, application of AI and machine learning to curate personalized experiences for customers, shift towards subscription-based POS software models (saas), maturing mobile point of sale (mPOS) systems, and emphasis on data security and compliance measures.

Download a free sample of the point of sale (pos) cash registers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26935&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market Landscape?

The growing use of credit and debit cards is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the point of sale (POS) cash registers market in the future. Debit cards enable instant expenditure of personal bank funds, whereas credit cards provide the luxury of purchasing now and reimbursing later with borrowed capital. The escalation in the use of credit and debit cards can be attributed to the increasing inclination towards cashless, easy digital transactions. POS cash registers facilitate these card payments, employing integrated terminals to process them promptly and securely. For instance, UK Finance, a British financial service organization, reported in July 2024 that the volume of debit card payments in 2023 surged by 6%, touching 24.5 billion transactions. There was also a rise in credit card payments to 4.6 billion, an increase from 4.1 billion in 2022. Hence, the surge in credit and debit card usage is steering the growth of the POS cash registers market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market?

Major players in the Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• HP Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Block Inc.

• NCR Corporation

• Shopify Inc.

• Toast Inc.

• Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

• Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

• SumUp Payments Limited

• Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market?

Leading corporations in the point of sale (POS) cash registers market are strategically expanding to boost their product range and accommodate the rising demand for both integrated and cloud-based payment options in varied retail scenarios. This strategic growth is a considered, long-lasting initiative by a company or entity to enhance its presence, operations or influence by venturing into new markets, products, services or geographies that align with its overarching mission and competitive aims. For example, Unzer, a payment service company based in Germany, extended its POS services to Austria and Luxembourg in January 2024. This move aimed to assist small to medium-sized businesses with state-of-the-art, cloud-based payment methods. By providing tools like iPad cash registers and the mobile POS Go system, Unzer enables retailers to accept mobile and touchless payments as well as additional services like real-time sales analytics, digital accounting and buy-now-pay-later options. Building on its existing network of over 40,000 retailers in Germany, Unzer uses its local foothold to penetrate the increasing market for digital payment systems in both Austria and Luxembourg.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market

The point of sale (pos) cash registers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Product Type: Fixed Point Of Sales (PoS), Mobile Point Of Sales (PoS)

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

5) By End-User: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Transportation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: POS Terminals, Barcode Scanners, Cash Drawers, Receipt Printers, Customer Display Screens, Payment Terminals/Card Readers, Weighing Scales, Networking Devices

2) By Software: POS Transaction Management Software, Inventory Management Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Employee Management Software, Reporting and Analytics Software, Cloud-based POS Software, On-premise POS Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Upgradation Services

View the full point of sale (pos) cash registers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-cash-registers-global-market-report

Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market Regional Insights

In the Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, for the years projected in the report, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the most rapid growth. The report comprehensively covers other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Registers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Point Of Sale Pos Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-software-global-market-report

Restaurant Point Of Sale Pos Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurant-point-of-sale-pos-software-global-market-report

Cloud Point Of Sale Pos Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-point-of-sale-POS-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.