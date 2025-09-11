Barry Callebaut and Maersk Celebrate Official Opening of One of the Largest Cocoa Bean Warehouses in Asia Pacific

Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. Barry Callebaut’s partnership with Maersk provides greater control over its cocoa bean quality and enhances the ability to serve customers across the region with speed and precision. Spanning over 600,000 square feet, the warehouse has a capacity of nearly 40,000 MT of cocoa beans and is built to support an integrated supply chain, designed for operational efficiency and responsiveness.

PASIR GUDANG, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Callebaut Group , the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa solutions, and A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), an integrated logistics company , proudly celebrate the official opening of their Built-To-Suit cocoa bean warehouse in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. The two companies had entered into a decade-long partnership in 2023 to build and operate this facility.This is the first multi-storey ramp-up facility in Pasir Gudang, built specifically to store cocoa beans. Spanning over 600,000 square feet, this makes it one of the largest cocoa bean storage facilities in the Asia Pacific region. With a capacity to hold nearly 40,000 MT of cocoa beans, the warehouse is purpose-built to support an integrated supply chain and designed for operational efficiency and responsiveness. It is fully equipped with advanced technology including Maersk’s latest Warehouse Management System, which enables real-time inventory tracking, optimized workflows and enhanced data visibility. It also contains features such as LED lighting, and natural ventilation to reduce energy use.“This new facility is aligned with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, and the Malaysian Cocoa Board national agenda, to strengthen the Agri-commodity sector in this region. It is to sustain our momentum, boosting competitiveness, and reinforcing Malaysia’s stature on the global cocoa map,” said Datuk Dr. Ramle Hj Kasin, Director General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board.Strategically located near the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, one of Malaysia’s key maritime gateways, and just one kilometer from Barry Callebaut’s cocoa processing factory in Pasir Gudang, the facility is ideally positioned to support both regional and global supply chains. It will serve as a key storage hub for cocoa beans sourced from around the world, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia, supporting the growth ambition of Barry Callebaut to satisfy customers requirements across Asia and beyond.“This facility is a game-changer for our supply chain in Asia Pacific,” said Alain Freymond, President, Global Cocoa at Barry Callebaut. “In today’s environment, where managing the cocoa value chain has become more critical than ever, it gives us greater control over bean quality and enhances our ability to serve customers across the region with speed and precision. Our partnership with Maersk continues to grow, and this warehouse reflects our shared commitment to building a resilient and future-ready logistics network.”Since 2022, Maersk has supported Barry Callebaut’s supply chain from cocoa-growing origins globally to processing sites in Asia Pacific through integrated ocean and landside logistics services. In Malaysia, this includes the import of cocoa beans via shipping through the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and trucking services between the port and the warehouse.Ditlev Blicher, President Asia Pacific at Maersk, commented, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of Barry Callebaut’s new warehouse in Malaysia. Our end-to-end logistics solutions are designed to empower Barry Callebaut with greater supply chain visibility, efficiency, and control—helping them respond faster to market needs and deliver outstanding service to their customers. We look forward to growing together and supporting their continued success with innovative, reliable logistics.”The official opening ceremony of one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Asia Pacific brought together leaders from both organizations, local stakeholders, and partners to celebrate this milestone and reaffirm their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth in the region.About Barry Callebaut GroupWith annual sales of about CHF 10.4 billion in fiscal year 2023/24, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds.The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people. The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers.The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebautand Cacao Barry, Carmaand the decorations specialist Mona Lisa. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.About MaerskA.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and reduced GHG emissions fuels*.*Maersk defines "reduced GHG emissions fuels" as fuels with at least 65% reductions in GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to fossil emissions of 94 g CO2e/MJ.

