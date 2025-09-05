From Startup to Award-Winner: Polaris Marketing Solutions Honored as Best Digital Marketing Company in SW Florida

Polaris Marketing Solutions - Awarded Best Digital Marketing Company in Fort Myers, FL. SWFL’s Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency - Polaris Marketing Solutions

Polaris Marketing Solutions is recognized as Southwest Florida’s Best Digital Marketing Company.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just three years, Polaris Marketing Solutions has gone from a bold vision to being named a 2025 Best of FloridaRegional Winner for Best Digital Marketing Company in Southwest Florida. The recognition comes from Guide to Florida’s annual readers’ poll, which highlights the very best businesses across the state.For Founder and CEO Brian Basik, the honor carries personal meaning. After decades in corporate leadership, he built and sold his own home services company — an experience that drives the heart of Polaris today. “We know what it’s like to be in the shoes of contractors, answering every phone call, watching every lead, and needing marketing that actually delivers,” said Basik.The recognition comes at a time of expansion. Alongside Polaris, Basik recently launched Citadel Hardscape Marketing , a second agency focused exclusively on helping hardscape and paver contractors scale their businesses with proven online strategies.Basik credits his team for achieving so much so quickly: “Winning this award in our third year is really a testimony to the incredible team at Polaris. They’ve poured their energy into building not just a marketing company, but a partner contractors can count on. Over the past six months, we’ve worked hard to refine our services and elevate the experience for our clients — and we’re just getting started.”As Polaris and Citadel look ahead, the award serves as fuel for future growth. With expanded deliverables and a client-first focus, they are poised to help more contractors scale their businesses than ever before.Home service and hardscape companies that feel overlooked or underserved by their current marketing partner are invited to take the next step. Visit www.PolarisMarketingSolutions.com or www.CitadelHardscapeMarketing.com , schedule a call to explore opportunities, or pick up Basik’s book Cementing Success on Amazon to see how the right digital strategy can double sales.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.