Senate Resolution 146 Printer's Number 1139

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1139

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

146

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, J. WARD, FONTANA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,

BROWN, MARTIN AND HUGHES, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2025 as "Histiocytosis

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The observance of "Histiocytosis Awareness Month"

serves to increase public awareness of this group of rare

disorders that occur when there is an overproduction of white

blood cells known as histiocytes, which can lead to organ damage

and tumor formation; and

WHEREAS, Histiocytic disorders are classified into five main

groups, which have helped create a common language for diagnosis

and treatment of these rare disorders; and

WHEREAS, Research over the last 15 to 20 years has advanced

the understanding of the disorders; and

WHEREAS, Discoveries of cancer-causing mutations aided in

classifying a few of the disorders as rare cancers, known as

histiocytic neoplasms; and

WHEREAS, Histiocytic disorders are very rare and not widely

recognized by the general public or even within the medical

community; therefore be it

