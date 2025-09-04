Senate Resolution 146 Printer's Number 1139
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1139
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
146
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, J. WARD, FONTANA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,
BROWN, MARTIN AND HUGHES, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2025 as "Histiocytosis
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The observance of "Histiocytosis Awareness Month"
serves to increase public awareness of this group of rare
disorders that occur when there is an overproduction of white
blood cells known as histiocytes, which can lead to organ damage
and tumor formation; and
WHEREAS, Histiocytic disorders are classified into five main
groups, which have helped create a common language for diagnosis
and treatment of these rare disorders; and
WHEREAS, Research over the last 15 to 20 years has advanced
the understanding of the disorders; and
WHEREAS, Discoveries of cancer-causing mutations aided in
classifying a few of the disorders as rare cancers, known as
histiocytic neoplasms; and
WHEREAS, Histiocytic disorders are very rare and not widely
recognized by the general public or even within the medical
community; therefore be it
