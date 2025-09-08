Demand for Non-Resilient Flooring Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $389.29 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Non-Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Non-Resilient Flooring Market Be By 2025?

In past years, the size of the non-resilient flooring market has seen significant growth. Its expansion is predicted to continue, increasing from a value of $294.72 billion in 2024 to $312.46 billion in 2025. This suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Several factors have contributed to its growth during the historic period. These include augmented urbanization and infrastructure development, a heightened demand for affordable flooring solutions, an escalation in both residential and commercial construction activities, a growing preference for easy-install flooring options and a surge in the demand for durable and low-maintenance flooring.

Expectations are high for the non-resilient flooring market, with robust growth projected in the forthcoming years. The market size is tipped to amplify to $389.29 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This upswing over the forecast period can be traced back to a surge in commercial real estate investments, growing inclination for customizable and design-adaptive flooring solutions, proliferating use of sophisticated manufacturing technologies, escalating urban housing projects, coupled with the burgeoning growth witnessed in the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Key trends during the forecast window are oriented towards progression in digital printing technology for flooring designs, invention in reusable and eco-friendly flooring materials, amalgamation of antimicrobial and hygienic surface treatments, advancement in waterproof and stain-proof flooring solutions, as well as innovation in modular and easily deployed flooring systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Non-Resilient Flooring Market Landscape?

The expansion of the non-resilient flooring market is anticipated to be fuelled by an uptick in residential construction. Definitionally, residential construction involves the creation or revamping of living spaces, which encompasses houses, apartments, and condominiums. The surge in residential construction comes as a result of swift urbanization, which in turn increases the demand for new homes due to growing urban settlements. Non-resilient flooring is frequently employed in residential construction owing to its durability, making it a perfect fit for areas with high footfall. The longevity of this flooring type, coupled with its low upkeep requirements, boosts the functionality and aesthetics of contemporary homes, thus contributing to an effective and appealing interior. For instance, records from the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency based in the U.S., showed that privately-owned housing completions witnessed an increase in May 2025, hitting 1,526,000 as compared to 1,514,000 the previous year in the same month. Therefore, escalating residential construction is providing impetus to the growth of the non-resilient flooring market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Non-Resilient Flooring Market?

Major players in the Non-Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Fritz Egger GmbH And Co. OG

• MS International Inc.

• Beaulieu International Group N.V.

• Grupo Lamosa S.A.B. de C.V.

• Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Emser Tile LLC

• RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C.

• Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Non-Resilient Flooring Sector?

Key corporations in the non-resilient flooring segment are concentrating on the introduction of innovative products like 3D extruded and fluted design tiles, aimed at improving the aesthetics of the surface and offering luxury, textured flooring solutions. These 3D extruded and fluted design tiles have a distinctive tactile appeal, with raised, vertical grooves offering depth and visual appeal, often used to decorate walls and add stylish accents. For example, in September 2024, MS International Inc., a U.S. company specialized in manufacturing building materials, unveiled the Porcelain Fluted Looks Collection. This collection includes four separate wall tile series: Folk, Gems, Sinfonia Hip Hop, and Sinfonia Piano, all created to augment indoor and outdoor areas with rich textures and contemporary designs. The Folk Collection brings 3D retro-inspired tiles in gentle shades; Gems provides pre-scored slat-look tiles in tranquil hues for continuous indoor/outdoor application; Sinfonia Hip Hop integrates bold stone and wood textures with a dynamic slatted effect, while Sinfonia Piano lends sophistication with fluted, light-reflective stone and wood-style finishes. These collections collectively offer a wide range of high-impact design alternatives for both residential and commercial settings.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market

The non-resilient flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ceramic, Stone, Wood And Laminates, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Contract, Specialty Stores, Home Centers, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Ceramic: Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Mosaic Tiles

2) By Stone: Marble, Granite, Limestone, Slate, Sandstone

3) By Wood And Laminates: Solid Wood Flooring, Engineered Wood Flooring, High-Pressure Laminates (HPL), Direct Pressure Laminates (DPL)

4) By Other Products: Terrazzo, Brick Flooring, Glass Flooring, Concrete Tiles

View the full non-resilient flooring market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-resilient-flooring-global-market-report

Non-Resilient Flooring Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 Non-Resilient Flooring Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region. However, the forecast suggests that Asia-Pacific may experience rapid growth in the ensuing period. The report spans multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

