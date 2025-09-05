Subscription period for the Year of the Horse commemorative coins ending next Friday (12 September)

MACAU, September 5 - The online subscription period for the 2026 Year of the Horse commemorative coins will end at 6:00pm on 12 September 2025 (next Friday). Hence, AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins to complete the online subscription process (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) before the mentioned deadline. A service counter has also been set up at the lobby of AMCM during the mentioned period to provide registration service for those who require assistance. For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series and Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) that were previously launched by AMCM, may refer to our Online service system of commemorative coins (https://cors.amcm.gov.mo/coins-public?language=en) for details.