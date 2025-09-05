IPIM Organised an Entrepreneur Delegation to the First “Dili International Trade Expo 2025”

MACAU, September 5 - To enhance Macao’s pivotal role as the “Precise Connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised an entrepreneur delegation visit to East Timor at the end of August to partake in the “Dili International Trade Expo 2025” and set up the “China-PSCs Platform @ Macao” Pavilion. During the event, 8 co-operation projects were signed and nearly 140 business matching sessions were arranged. The participating companies expressed their affirmation of the effectiveness of the event, and the East Timorese companies also hoped to expand their international business network through Macao to achieve win-win results.

Senior Political and Business Leaders from Many Countries Convened to Support Regional Co-operation and Development

The “Dili International Trade Expo 2025”, hosted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of East Timor, was held at the Dili Convention Centre in East Timor from 28 August to 1 September (local time). As the country’s foremost large-scale economic and trade event, the Expo took “Make It and Brand It” as the theme and featured 250 booths showcasing signature products and investment opportunities of different countries. Its objective is to promote cross-border economic and trade exchanges and collaborations by convening government representatives, small and medium-sized enterprises, commercial entities and non-governmental organisations.

The opening ceremony of the Expo, held on the first day, was attended by East Timor Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão; Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay; Minister of Trade and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira; and ministerial officials and business representatives from many countries.

Advantages of the Macao Platform Promoted to Attract Investment from International Companies

IPIM’s 25-square-meter “China-PSCs Platform @ Macao” Pavilion at the Expo aimed to spotlight Macao’s advantages as a platform between China and PSCs and the business environment of Macao and Hengqin, thus attracting more international firms from East Timor and other countries to invest and exhibit in the Chinese mainland, Macao and Hengqin. The Pavilion saw lively interactions and handled inquiries from over 100 international companies.

Members of the entrepreneur delegation were from the Chinese mainland and Macao, spanning industries like food procurement, construction, finance, tourism, and personal care product manufacturing. The delegates attended the Expo’s opening ceremony and side activities, and engaged in in-depth business negotiations and exchanges with participating traders.

To foster corporate exchanges and co-operation, IPIM hosted an event to illuminate Macao’s business environment and the advantages of the China-PSCs platform, attracting participation from nearly 80 East Timorese entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Macao IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei accentuated Macao’s expanding role as a China-PSCs platform. He also highlighted Macao’s unique advantages in strengthening the internal and external connectivity, actively promoting all-round, in-depth and multi-faceted co-operation between China and PSCs. Hengqin is closely aligning with the position of integrating with Macao to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and the closely integrated industry structure between Macao and Hengqin will foster more investment opportunities for enterprises from PSCs. At the same time, he extended an invitation to East Timorese commercial and trade entities to explore Macao and partake in conventions and exhibitions, notably the “Second China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (C-PLPEX)” to be held in Macao in October, and jointly explore co-operation potentials between China and PSCs in sectors like blue economy and agriculture.

In addition, the delegation also visited the Chinese Embassy in East Timor, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste, and six local business associations and corporate projects.

Targeted Overseas Connections Intensified to Enhance the Capabilities of the China-PSCs Platform

In order to foster connection with overseas business opportunities, IPIM has arranged for companies from the Chinese mainland and Macao to visit Angola, Brazil, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal, continuously enriching Macao as the China-PSCs platform and bolstering its capabilities to consolidate and extend resources.