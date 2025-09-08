Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of noise reducing acoustic vents has seen a notable surge in recent times. The market will witness growth, ascending from the $1.11 billion in 2024 to reach $1.19 billion in 2025, translating to a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth is owed to factors like expansion of healthcare facilities, growing needs from educational establishments, the rise in the hospitality and hotel sectors, increasing consumer demand for serene indoor spaces, and the upsurge in the premium housing segment that emphasizes on acoustic comfort.

In the upcoming years, the market size of noise-reducing acoustic vents is predicted to witness robust expansion, expected to escalate to $1.55 billion in 2029 with a 6.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be accredited to rapid urbanization, the emergence of smart cities, the development of high-density buildings, broadening of mass transit infrastructure, and residential construction boom. Notable progressions anticipated in this period are advancements in acoustic engineering, synchronization of smart vents with IoT for automated noise control, evolution of solid-state MEMS acoustic vents that offer quick response times, the employment of advanced materials with dual properties, and the utilization of 3D printing for customizing vent designs to augment acoustic performance.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market?

The increase in sustainable and environmentally friendly construction practices is predicted to bolster the noise-reducing acoustic vents market. These practices focus on lowering the environment's impact by designing buildings that consume fewer resources, have lower energy usage. Preference for eco-friendly construction, driven by increased environmental awareness and a push to reduce carbon emissions, is primarily fueling the growth in sustainable methodologies. Acoustic vents designed to reduce noise support these sustainable strategies by encouraging natural airflow and maintaining tranquility indoors, thus reducing dependency on mechanical ventilation systems. For example, the Green Building Council of Australia reports that in December 2024, 64 million square meters of building space in Australia obtained Green Star certification for 2023–24. Moreover, submissions for green building sustainability certifications have also spiked with over 120 projects applying, more than double from the previous year. Hence, the noise reducing acoustic vents market is being majorly driven by the increase in sustainable and power-efficient building practices. The surge in urban noise levels is also stimulating market growth due to escalating public health concerns and regulatory actions. Expectedly, concerns about rising noise pollution are set to propel the noise-reducing acoustic vents market. Noise pollution, a result of unwelcome or intrusive sounds, interferes with daily activities and negatively impacts human health. Acoustic vents help control this problem by ensuring satisfactory ventilation while lowering noise intrusion from the outside environment, thereby maintaining a serene indoor environment. One such example can be observed from the data released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, a governmental department based in Ireland, in February 2023. The authorities registered a total of 13,261 complaints about noise disturbances during 2021/22, which enhanced the enforcement notices by a whopping 63.8% compared to the previous year. Therefore, with the escalating noise pollution problems, the demand for the noise-reducing acoustic vents market is also experiencing an upsurge.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market?

Major players in the Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sound Seal Inc.

• Kinetics Noise Control Inc.

• IAC Acoustics

• Firwin Corporation

• Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

• Flexospan Steel Buildings Inc.

• Acoustic GRG Products Ltd.

• Thermosonics Pvt. Ltd.

• Phoenix-E

• MMT Acoustix

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market?

The key players in the noise-reducing acoustic vents market are focusing on innovating cutting-edge solutions like the solid-state MEMS DynamicVent to provide rapid response times and energy efficiency. This advanced vent operates electronically to modulate airflow instantly, thereby allowing earbuds and hearing aids to interchange between open and closed acoustic statuses for sound quality enhancement and regulated noise management. For example, in January 2023, xMEMS Labs, a company based in the US specializing in MEMS speaker technology, introduced Skyline, a novel solid-state MEMS DynamicVent. The groundbreaking acoustic vent from xMEMS Labs is small yet intelligent, promptly adjusting its state within earbuds and hearing aids based on environmental factors. When open, it reduces the occlusion effect, uninhibitedly letting ambient sounds pass through, enhancing comfort and awareness. In contrast, when closed, it forms a secure seal, lowering external noise by up to 30 dB without the need for active noise cancelling mechanisms. This dynamic alternation allows devices to smoothly switch between acoustic modes, striking an ideal balance between sound isolation and user comfort.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market Growth

The noise reducing acoustic vents market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wall Vents, Window Vents, Door Vents, Roof Vents, Other Product Types

2) By Material Type: Metal, Plastic, Composite, Other Material Types

3) By Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 10-19 dB, 20-29 dB, 30-39 dB, 40 dB Or Above

4) By End-User: Construction, Transportation, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Wall Vents: Surface-Mounted Wall Vents, Recessed Wall Vents, Horizontal Wall Vents, Vertical Wall Vents

2) By Window Vents: Trickle Vents, Slot Vents, Glazed-In Vents, Sash Vents

3) By Door Vents: Louvered Door Vents, Grille Door Vents, Acoustic Drop-Down Seals, Transfer Door Vents

4) By Roof Vents: Ridge Vents, Turbine Vents, Static Roof Vents, Powered Roof Vents

5) By Other Product Types: Floor Vents, Ceiling Vents, Inline Acoustic Vents, Custom-Shaped Vents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Noise Reducing Acoustic Vents Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global noise reducing acoustic vents market as the largest region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead in terms of fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the global noise reducing acoustic vents market.

