Industrial Gloves Market Growth Trends: Global Analysis of Leading Players and Business Development Forecast to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial gloves market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising awareness of personal safety and hygiene, increasing workplace hazards, rapid expansion of the food processing industry, and the growing demand for high-dexterity gloves.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Industrial Gloves Market by Usability (Disposable, Reusable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”, the market generated $8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/706 Prime Growth Drivers:- Rising safety awareness among workers and industries.- Growth of the food processing sector requiring stringent hygiene.- Increased demand for high-dexterity gloves across healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing.- Restraints: Availability of low-cost local alternatives, raw material shortages, and environmental concerns.- Opportunities: Expansion in emerging markets and adoption of innovative glove technologies.Segment Insights:- Disposable Gloves: Accounted for over three-fifths of revenue in 2022; dominance to continue, driven by healthcare demand, hygiene awareness, and regulatory standards.- Reusable Gloves: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% (2023–2032), fueled by demand from chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries.Regional Insights:- North America: Held the largest share in 2022 (~40% of global revenue) and will maintain dominance due to strong PPE adoption and workplace safety regulations.- Asia-Pacific: Poised for the fastest growth (CAGR 9.8%), supported by industrialization, safety awareness, and rising PPE adoption across diverse sectors.Key Players:- Top Glove Corporation Berhad- Hartalega Holdings- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd- Riverstone Holdings Limited- Careplus Group Berhad- Supermax Corp.- Ansell Healthcare- SHOWA, Inc.- Honeywell International Inc.- Semperit AG HoldingThese companies leverage strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-gloves-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

