Pet Disability Insurance Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company’s Pet Disability Insurance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Pet Disability Insurance Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of pet disability insurance has seen quick expansion in the recent past. The market, which was valued at $3.81 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $4.43 billion in 2025, anticipating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The historic period's growth surge can be linked to a heightened request for inclusive pet care, the growing impact of campaigns advocating for pet wellness, the rise in specialized insurance coverage, an increase in companion animals, and heightened emphasis on maintaining long-term pet health.

Predictions point to a swift expansion in the pet disability insurance market, with projections forecasting an increase to $7.96 billion by 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This projected growth for the forecast period could be ascribable to various factors such as the rise in the use of digital platforms for pet insurance, heightened investment in pet health infrastructure, growing awareness due to social media and influencers, an escalating demand for adjustable insurance schemes, and a surge in disposable income of pet owners. Key trends visible in the forecast period comprise advancements in telehealth for pets, innovation in wearable devices for pet health monitoring, the application of artificial intelligence in risk examination and claims, progress in personalized insurance products, and novel developments in digital platforms managing insurance policies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pet Disability Insurance Market?

The pet disability insurance market is predicted to expand due to a surge in demand for specialized pet care. This specialized care refers to personalized health and wellness treatments that cater to unique medical, physical, or behavioral requirements of pets, beyond regular checkups. The rise in specialized pet care stems from the deepening emotional connection between pet owners and their pets, leading to a greater willingness to spend on advanced healthcare. Pet disability insurance supports specialized pet care by covering the significant costs of advanced therapies and rehabilitation services, thus ensuring pets can access top-notch care without overwhelming their owners financially. As an example, the American Veterinary Medical Association, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., reported that about 6.4 million U.S. pets were insured in 2024, a significant increase from the 5.7 million in 2023. Among these, dogs made up 75.6%, while cats represented 23.5% of the insured pet population in June 2025. As a result, the burgeoning demand for specialized pet care is triggering the expansion of the pet disability insurance market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pet Disability Insurance Market?

Major players in the Pet Disability Insurance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• MetLife Inc.

• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

• Trupanion Inc.

• Anicom Holdings Inc.

• Lemonade Inc.

• Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

• Fetch Inc.

• PetPartners Inc.

• ManyPets Inc.

• Petplan Pet Insurance

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pet Disability Insurance Sector?

Leading firms in the pet disability insurance market are concentrating on the creation of innovative care-oriented insurance models, like pet-first wellness and insurance plans, in order to offer more customized and preemptive health care solutions for pets. Pet-first wellness and insurance strategies are comprehensive policies that emphasize preventative health, chronic disease control, and recovery care, customized to each pet's specific requirements. For example, in August 2022, a prevalent online platform for pet owners in the US known as Chewy, Inc., introduced CarePlus. This is a collection of wellness and insurance plans offered in 31 states. CarePlus provides round-the-clock veterinary telehealth services through the Connect with a Vet feature, allows instant payments at clinics via Trupanion’s integrated software, and ensures full coverage for eligible medications and veterinary diet items. These elements work towards lowering the out-of-pocket expenses for pet owners while promoting consistent, accessible, and cost-effective pet health care.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pet Disability Insurance Market Segments

The pet disability insurance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent Disability Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance

2) By Coverage Type: Accident-Only, Illness, Comprehensive

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Insurance Brokers, Online Sales

4) By Application: Dog, Cat, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent Disability Insurance: Mobility Impairment Coverage, Loss Of Limb Coverage, Vision Or Hearing Loss Coverage, Neurological Disability Coverage, Chronic Illness-Induced Disability, Congenital Disability Coverage

2) By Temporary Disability Insurance: Post-Surgical Recovery Coverage, Temporary Mobility Loss Coverage, Injury Rehabilitation Coverage, Short-Term Illness Coverage, Temporary Behavioral Disability Coverage, Accident Recovery Assistance

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pet Disability Insurance Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for pet disability insurance. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the pet disability insurance market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

