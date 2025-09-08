Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for pervious concrete and asphalt has seen robust growth. The market is projected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The significant growth during the historic period is a result of heightened awareness about stormwater management, growing use of green infrastructures, intensifying issues related to urban runoff, increasing assistance from local municipalities, and the escalating demand for solutions that have a low impact on development.

Anticipations are strong for robust expansion in the pervious concrete and asphalt market over the upcoming years. The market is predicted to rise to $3.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period would be the outcome of increased incorporation in smart cities, amplified investments in sustainable building, an escalating focus on environmentally friendly paving, a mounting need for permeable paving in commercial areas, and a growing inclination towards materials that are resilient to climate variations. Significant trends for the forecast period would involve technological progressions, product enhancements, increased funding in research and development, advancements in the field of material science, and creation of solutions that exhibit low carbon emissions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market?

The growth of the pervious concrete and asphalt market is anticipated to be fuelled by increasing infrastructure development. This development encapsulates the establishment and enhancement of crucial systems such as utilities, transport, and communication networks to drive economic advancements and fulfil public needs. The uptick in infrastructure development is powered by escalating urbanisation, with the surge in city migration to avail better employment opportunities and living conditions, increasing the need for utilities, roads and accommodation. Pervious concrete and asphalt are being increasingly used because of this infrastructure growth as urban areas demand improved stormwater management, less surface flooding and adherence to eco-friendly building practices. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency, reported in July 2025 that total expenditure in the infrastructure sector reached $23.64 billion (£20.3 billion) in 2024, a rise by 16.9% in comparison to 2023. Hence, the growth of the pervious concrete and asphalt market is being steered by the increase in infrastructure development.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market?

Major players in the Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• Vulcan Materials Company

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Wienerberger AG

• Boral Limited

• Breedon Group Plc

• HeidelbergCement AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market?

Leading businesses in the pervious concrete and asphalt industry are honing their focus on the creation of inventive products like air-purifying pervious concretes, as a means to upgrade environmental efficiency and multi-purpose benefits in city architecture. By embedding activated carbon in the mix, air-purifying pervious concrete not only tackles stormwater but also limits air contaminants such as nitrogen oxides (NOₓ). This promotes sustainable city growth. A case in point is Lafarge France, a company dealing with construction materials from France, which in March 2025 debuted Hydromedia NewAir for green urban infrastructural advancements. This product merges a porous concrete blend with around 15% porosity, activated carbon for air detoxification, and a water drainage system, thereby presenting a two-in-one solution for stormwater administration and city air improvement. Benchmarking this creation helps urban areas comply with environmental laws, betters air and water quality, and raises the worth of sustainable infrastructure endeavors. Strikingly, Hydromedia NewAir is a cutting-edge pervious concrete embedded with activated carbon, which not only drains stormwater but also purifies air; therefore, upgrading environmental outcomes and resilience in cities.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market Growth

The pervious concrete and asphalt market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pervious Concrete, Pervious Asphalt

2) By Application: Road Construction, Parking Lots, Sidewalks, Landscaping, Drainage Systems

3) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Municipal

Subsegments:

1) By Pervious Concrete: Single-Sized Aggregate Pervious Concrete, Gap-Graded Pervious Concrete, Fiber-Reinforced Pervious Concrete, Polymer-Modified Pervious Concrete, Lightweight Pervious Concrete, High-Porosity Pervious Concrete

2) By Pervious Asphalt: Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC), Porous Asphalt With Stone Reservoir, Fiber-Reinforced Porous Asphalt, Warm-Mix Porous Asphalt, Polymer-Modified Porous Asphalt, Eco-Friendly Asphalt With Additives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Market By 2025?

For the year noted in the Pervious Concrete And Asphalt Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

