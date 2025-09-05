SEO September: Karen Dauncey Launches Live Masterclasses to Clear Up SEO Confusion

The SEO School Logo Karen Dauncey Founder of The SEO School

With AI tools reshaping content and Google updates rolling out faster than ever, many business owners are feeling unsure about how SEO actually works in 2025.

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s where Perth-based SEO agency owner Karen Dauncey comes in, with the launch of SEO September , two live online masterclasses built to give business owners clarity, direction and practical advice that delivers results.“There’s so much noise out there around SEO, especially with AI entering the mix,” says Karen, founder of Blue Cherry Online Marketing and The SEO School . “These sessions are about cutting through that noise and showing you what’s working right now to get clients from Google.”What is SEO September?SEO September includes two live masterclasses that focus on current strategies for visibility, what’s changed recently in search, and what business owners can do today to attract more leads through Google.This is for:Business owners who want more visibility and leadsPeople feeling confused by AI and Google’s algorithm changesAnyone who’s ready to stop guessing and start getting resultsAs the owner of a busy SEO and Google Ads agency, Karen sees first hand what’s working across a wide range of industries and websites. Her approach is rooted in what actually gets results, not guesswork or hype.“I’ve been in SEO for over 20 years and right now, business owners need simple, proven strategies more than ever. That’s exactly what these sessions are all about.”SEO September starts soon and spaces are limited.To register or find out more, visit: https://courses.theseoschool.com/seo-september

