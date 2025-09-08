The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's One Stop Landscaping Services Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $177.84 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $177.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The One Stop Landscaping Services Market Through 2025?

The market size for comprehensive landscaping services has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The projections show an increase from $120.01 billion in 2024 to $130.16 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trend in the historical period can be interpreted as a growing demand for beautiful outdoor environments, an increase in residential building projects, an expanding commercial real estate sector, a rise in disposable incomes, and the development of urban green spaces.

In the upcoming years, the market size of the one-stop landscaping services is predicted to witness robust expansion, with an anticipated value of $177.84 billion in 2029. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the adoption of advanced irrigation systems, an increasing demand for sustainable landscaping methods, an ageing population requiring maintenance services, a rise in the outsourcing of landscape services and the incorporation of landscaping into city planning policies. The forecast period is expected to be dominated by trends such as environmentally friendly landscaping materials, the use of robotic lawn mowers, the creation of all-season landscaping solutions, a focus on indigenous and drought-resistant plants, and personalised landscaping solutions.

Download a free sample of the one stop landscaping services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27125&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The One Stop Landscaping Services Market?

The expansion of the one stop landscaping services market is foreseen to be fueled by the rise in residential construction. Residential construction encompasses the creation and development of housing structures like condominiums, apartments, and single-family homes. This growth is mainly attributed to the wave of urbanization, with more individuals migrating to cities seeking improved employment prospects, infrastructure, and living conditions, which in turn, increases the demand for housing development. One stop landscaping services contribute to residential construction by offering comprehensive outdoor design and maintenance solutions that boost a property's market value, aesthetics, and overall habitability of newly constructed homes. For example, data from the United States Census Bureau, a US government administration, indicate that in May 2024, the seasonally adjusted annual pace of privately-owned housing completions climbed to 1,514,000, an uptick of 1.0% from the 1,499,000 recorded in May 2023. Consequently, the surge in residential construction is stimulating the expansion of the one stop landscaping services market.

Which Players Dominate The One Stop Landscaping Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the One Stop Landscaping Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BrightView Holdings Inc.

• The Davey Tree Expert Company

• Yellowstone Landscape Group Inc.

• LandCare USA LLC

• Juniper Landscaping of Florida LLC

• Gothic Landscape Inc.

• SavATree LLC

• Ruppert Landscape Inc.

• Reinhart Landscaping & Snow Removal Inc.

• Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The One Stop Landscaping Services Industry?

Leading establishments in the one stop landscaping services market are directing their focus towards the creation of innovative solutions such as eco-friendly landscaping protocols, integrated platforms ranging from design to maintenance, and intelligent watering systems. The purpose of these advancements is to amplify customer satisfaction, bolster operational dexterity, and satisfy the escalating demand for outdoor solutions that are sustainable and technologically superior. In the specific case of Silver Stone Landscaping LLC, a US-based landscaping service provider, an expansion of its service range occurred in March 2023, to encapsulate comprehensive tree services aimed at both domestic and corporate clients. Through this introduction, the company's objective is to offer full-spectrum, top-quality tree care and management solutions to property holders across the region. This tactical broadening places Silverstone as a full-service external management collaborator, utilizing certified tree specialists, cutting-edge machinery, and best-practice industry methods to handle an array of tree health, upkeep, and risk reduction requirements.

Global One Stop Landscaping Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The one stop landscaping services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Lawn Care, Garden Maintenance, Landscape Design, Hardscaping, Irrigation Services, Other Service Types

2) By Service Mode: On-Site, Online Consultation

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Lawn Care: Mowing, Fertilization, Aeration, Weed Control, Pest Control

2) By Garden Maintenance: Pruning And Trimming, Soil Conditioning, Plant Health Monitoring, Seasonal Clean-Up, Mulching

3) By Landscape Design: Site Analysis And Planning, 3D Design Rendering, Plant Selection And Layout, Theme-Based Design, Sustainable Landscaping Design

4) By Hardscaping: Patios And Decks, Walkways And Pathways, Retaining Walls, Outdoor Kitchens, Driveways

5) By Irrigation Services: Sprinkler System Installation, Drip Irrigation Setup, Irrigation System Maintenance, Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Smart Irrigation Controllers

6) By Other Service Types: Landscape Lighting, Erosion Control, Snow Removal, Tree Services, Green Roof Installation

View the full one stop landscaping services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/one-stop-landscaping-services-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The One Stop Landscaping Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for One Stop Landscaping Services, according to the 2025 report. However, the report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The report includes coverage of other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global One Stop Landscaping Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Landscaping Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/landscaping-services-global-market-report

Architectural Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-services-global-market-report

Agriculture And Forestry Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-and-forestry-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.