CBP seizes more than $13 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $13,233,900 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a trailer.
“This massive load of narcotics will not reach American streets thanks to the tireless inspection work undertaken by our CBP officers on the front lines,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.
On Sept. 2, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of broccoli attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 488 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,480.40 pounds (671.5 kg) concealed within the roof of the trailer.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.
