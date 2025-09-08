Polyurethane Grouting Service Market to Exceed US $2.85 Billion by 2029, with 8.1% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyurethane Grouting Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Polyurethane Grouting Service Market From 2024 To 2029?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the polyurethane grouting services market size. The market, which stood at $1.93 billion in 2024, is projected to scale up to $2.09 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The upward trend during the recorded period is largely due to factors such as increasing infrastructure development, escalating water leakage problems, growing mining operations, expanding urbanization, escalated dam restoration activities, and a surge in industrial construction.

The market for polyurethane grouting services is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, expanding to a size of $2.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the rise in smart city projects, the need for increasing climate resilience, the development of underground metros, growth in tunneling projects, the urgency to repair aging infrastructure, and enhanced green building standards. The forecast period will also see major trends such as the emergence of eco-friendly grouting materials, the implementation of robotic grouting systems, the use of data for maintenance, integration of services across different sectors, demand for quicker curing, and the incorporation in residential retrofitting.

Download a free sample of the polyurethane grouting service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26727&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Polyurethane Grouting Service Market?

The escalating activities in infrastructure development are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the polyurethane grouting service market in the future. When referring to infrastructure development, we mean the building and improvement of crucial physical systems such as utilities, transportation, and public facilities that enhance economic growth and living standards. There has been a surge in infrastructure development activities as governments shift their focus to economic growth, enhancing capital spending on energy, transportation, and public utilities to trigger job growth and long-term productivity. Polyurethane grouting service aids infrastructure growth by assuring long-term durability and minimal interference through the solidification of foundations, sealing leaks, and fortifying concrete structures. For instance, in accordance with the Office for National Statistics in February 2023, the UK witnessed a 5.6% annual surge in construction output in 2022, reinforcing an significant 12.8% hike seen in 2021. Thus, the escalating infrastructure development activities are a key driver in the growth of the polyurethane grouting service market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyurethane Grouting Service Market?

Major players in the Polyurethane Grouting Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Sika AG

• RPM International Inc.

• Mapei S.p.A.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Keller Group plc

• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

• Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH

• Ardex GmbH

• Superior Grouting Services Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Polyurethane Grouting Service Sector?

Companies at the forefront of the polyurethane grouting service market, such as OBIC Co. Ltd., are focusing their efforts on innovation, developing unique solutions like polyurethane grouting sealants to improve waterproofing efficiency, structural strength, and ensure longevity even in tough conditions. This category of sealants expands upon reacting with moisture, effectively filling up cavities or cracks and securing leaks, thereby fortifying the structural integrity of various concrete and masonry surfaces. In February 2024, OBIC Co. Ltd. a renowned polyurea manufacturer and supplier hailing from Japan, introduced a new range of polyurethane grouting sealants and debuted an online store to enhance product availability and customer interactions. Available in both hand-injected and pump-injected variants, the sealants are engineered to stop leaks and restrict groundwater infiltration in wastewater and water infrastructure. The sealants include both hydrophilic and hydrophobic polyurethane grouts, each designed for particular repair scenarios ranging from soil stabilization to crack injection and void filling. The digital platform addition allows contractors and end-users to easily sift through, order, and get their hands on comprehensive technical resources for OBIC’s corresponding solutions, facilitating procurement and aiding in fulfilling a range of infrastructural restoration and upkeep needs.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Polyurethane Grouting Service Market Segments

The polyurethane grouting service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydrophobic Polyurethane Grouting, Hydrophilic Polyurethane Grouting

2) By Technology: High-Pressure Injection, Low-Pressure Injection, Foam Grouting, Polyurethane Grouting, Epoxy Grouting

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Dealer Networks

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

5) By End-User: Construction, Water Management, Mining, Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hydrophobic Polyurethane Grouting: Closed-Cell Grouting Foam, Water-Activated Single Component Systems, Fast-Setting Hydrophobic Resins, Deep Void And Crack Sealing Grouts, Structural Crack Repair Grouts

2) By Hydrophilic Polyurethane Grouting: Open-Cell Grouting Foam, Water-Swellable Injection Grouts, Slow-Reactive Gel-Forming Systems, Leak-Sealing Joint And Crack Fillers, Flexible Water Barrier Grouts

View the full polyurethane grouting service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-grouting-service-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Polyurethane Grouting Service Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the greatest share of the global market for polyurethane grouting services. The anticipation is that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report discussing the polyurethane grouting service market outlines numerous regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyurethane Grouting Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polyurethane Processing Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-processing-machine-global-market-report

Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterborne-polyurethane-global-market-report

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.