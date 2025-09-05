Whitehouse Fires Back After Trump Administration Moves to Destroy American Offshore Wind Power

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, issued the following statement after the Trump Administration initiated a multi-agency effort to destroy American offshore wind power:

“If Trump’s plan is to raise families’ energy prices, cut American jobs, turbo charge climate change, and accelerate the Great Climate Insurance Crisis, he’s knocking it out of the park with his all-out attack on American offshore wind. Wind power is one of the fastest, safest, cheapest ways to meet rising electricity demand and cut energy prices. The only winners here are the corrupt fossil fuel donors who bankrolled Trump’s campaign.”

Last week, Senator Whitehouse and the rest of the Rhode Island delegation condemned the Trump Administration’s stop-work order that halted construction on the Revolution Wind Project off the coast of the state. The project is more than 80 percent complete and is contracted to deliver much needed affordable and reliable electricity to multiple states by next year.