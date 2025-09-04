Wyoming Department of Health Seeks Public Input on Rural Health Transformation Program

September 4, 2025

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) into law. Part of that law creates the Rural Health Transformation Program. This new program offers Wyoming a significant opportunity to strengthen rural healthcare through sustainable, innovative, and transformative solutions. If Wyoming’s application is approved, the State is eligible to receive between $500 and $800 million over the next five years, pending federal approval.

Funding under this program is intended to support priorities such as:

– Chronic disease prevention and behavioral health;

– Sustaining access to care in rural communities;

– Innovative approaches to care delivery and payment models;

– Workforce development and training;

– Technological and consumer health solutions; and

– IT advances and technical assistance.

To ensure Wyoming’s proposal reflects the needs of Wyoming’s rural communities, the Department of Health is conducting a series of public meetings to gather input on rural healthcare challenges, strengths, and opportunities.

Currently, the following town hall meetings are planned:

Friday, September 12, 2025

Newcastle (12 p.m.) at Weston County Library

Wheatland (6 p.m.) at Platte Valley Bank

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Powell (12 p.m.) at the Powell City Council Chambers

Buffalo (7 p.m.) at Bomber Mountain Civic Center Small Gym

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Lander (12 p.m.) at the Fremont County Library

Evanston (6 p.m.) at Evanston Middle School Auditorium

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Saratoga (5 p.m.) at the Platte Valley Community Center Great Hall

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Laramie (6 p.m.) at the UW Student Union

We have scheduled these meetings for lunch breaks and evenings in order to maximize public participation.

Virtual meetings



Tuesday, September 23 (10 a.m.)

Google Meet

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/gqu-paht-diq

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 302-307-2512‬ PIN: ‪120 291 436‬#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/gqu-paht-diq?pin=4693122099244

Thursday, September 25 (2 p.m.)

Google Meet

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/kvd-jvuj-trh

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 567-318-2835‬ PIN: ‪308 348 722‬#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/kvd-jvuj-trh?pin=8747661811265

Online survey

Later this fall, we will release a statewide survey to collect additional input and help refine Wyoming’s priorities for the application.

These engagement opportunities will be posted to the Wyoming Department of Health site for this project: https://health.wyo.gov/admin/rural-health-transformation-program/

“Wyoming’s rural communities understand better than anyone how the state can best support them. Local voices will guide us in identifying where investments make the most difference and how the state can play a constructive role in making the most of this unique opportunity,” said Stefan Johansson, director of the Wyoming Department of Health.

For more information and updates, please visit: https://health.wyo.gov/admin/rural-health-transformation-program/