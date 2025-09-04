Governor Abbott Announces 2025-2026 Purple Star Campus Designations For 98 Texas Schools

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 98 Texas public schools have been awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2025-2026 school year. This recognition brings the total number of Purple Star–designated schools across Texas to 640. The designation is awarded to schools committed to providing comprehensive support for students from military families.

"Texas is home to nearly 200,000 military-connected students attending public schools across our state,” said Governor Abbott. "The Purple Star Campus Designation program encourages Texas public schools to expand resources and tools available on their campuses to meet the unique educational needs of military-connected students and their families. Texas will continue to support the families of the brave men and women who fought for our country."

“By adding 98 new Purple Star campuses this year, Texas continues to strengthen its commitment to military-connected students and their families,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “With 640 schools now carrying this designation, we are ensuring that military children receive the care, stability, and support they deserve, no matter where their service takes them.”

In 2019, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 1557 into law, establishing the Purple Star Campus Designation, which is awarded to schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to providing comprehensive support for students from military families. These campuses must meet rigorous criteria, including designating a campus-based military liaison, creating and maintaining an easily accessible campus webpage that includes required information for military-connected families, instituting a campus transition program for military-connected students, and supporting a military family initiative.

All Texas public school campuses are eligible to receive a Purple Star Designation, regardless of the size of the military-connected student population. Applications are accepted annually, with the designation lasting two years.

View the list of 2025-2026 Purple Star Campus Designees here.