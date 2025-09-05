Seven NC WIC Agencies Receive USDA Breastfeeding Award of Excellence

Seven of North Carolina’s local Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies have been nationally recognized as 2025 WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence recipients by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), honoring their outstanding efforts to support breastfeeding families across the state.

This year marks a record for North Carolina, with the highest number of Premiere level awardees in a single year and the continued distinction of holding the most Premiere level awards in the USDA’s Southeast Region. Award recipients represent both rural and urban counties, demonstrating that high-quality breastfeeding support is available to families across diverse communities.

North Carolina’s leadership in breastfeeding support has also been recognized nationally. For fiscal year 2025, the State WIC Program received the USDA Breastfeeding Performance Bonus Award, given annually to state agencies with the highest breastfeeding rates or greatest improvement in breastfeeding outcomes. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the state and local WIC teams in advancing breastfeeding support across North Carolina.

The WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence is a tier-based award with three levels: Gold, Premiere and Elite. North Carolina has been honored with two local agencies receiving the Gold level and five awarded with the Premiere level.

2025 Gold Award Recipients

The Gold Award honors agencies that have established a strong peer counseling foundation—demonstrating robust training systems, consistent staff support, and access to breastfeeding aids and referrals.

Bladen County Health Department

Albemarle Regional Health Services

2025 Premiere Award Recipients

The Premiere Award builds on this foundation, recognizing agencies that extend their reach through community-based breastfeeding support and demonstrate a commitment to program growth and sustainability.

Brunswick County Health Services

New Hanover County Health and Human Services

Piedmont Health Services

Toe River Health District WIC Program

Union County WIC Program

“These awards highlight the dedication of North Carolina’s WIC agencies in providing high-quality breastfeeding support. From strengthening peer counseling services to building community partnerships, their work helps families feel confident, supported, and empowered in their breastfeeding journey,” says Jennifer Bailey, Assistant Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being, Community Nutrition Services Section.

To learn more about North Carolina’s WIC Program and its Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Program and find support near you, visit the NCDHHS website.