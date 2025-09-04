Lawrence Wins Best Tasting Tap Water in Kansas Award

The City of Lawrence is proud to announce that the Clinton Water Treatment Plant has been awarded Best Tasting Tap Water in Kansas at the Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association (KsAWWA) and the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) annual joint conference, held in Topeka on August 26.

This award is a prestigious honor within the water industry and recognizes the extraordinary effort it takes year-round to provide safe, high-quality drinking water. To even qualify for the contest, water systems must have no state or federal drinking water violations in the previous year—making the competition both exclusive and rigorous.

Winning this award reflects not just the quality of Lawrence’s water, but also the dedication, expertise, and tireless work of the City’s water treatment team. The Clinton Plant operators and staff maintain strict compliance with state and federal regulations, working around the clock to ensure that every drop of water reaching Lawrence residents is clean, safe, and great-tasting.

By receiving this award, the Clinton Plant is now eligible to represent Kansas at the “Best of the Best” national contest at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE26), scheduled for June 21–24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has earned the top prize. In 2019, the Kaw Water Treatment Plant brought home the Best Tasting Tap Water in Kansas award, underscoring the City’s long-standing reputation for excellence in water treatment.

About the Award

The Best Tasting Tap Water in Kansas contest celebrates water systems that consistently meet or exceed regulatory standards while delivering a high-quality product to the public. Lawrence’s win reflects a continued investment in water infrastructure, staff training, and sustainable operations that protect both community health and local waterways.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.