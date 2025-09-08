Tea Industries Moves all Production from China to USA in Response to New Administration Tariffs

Tea Industries Logo

Tea Industries, today announced the company will move 100% of its production from China to the United States.

Bringing production to the United States protects us from rising global tariffs and also allows us to support American workers, shorten shipping times, and further reduce our carbon footprint.” — Alexa Stathakis

DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tea Industries , a leading innovator in healthy, sugar-free beverages, today announced a significant strategic shift: the company will move 100% of its production from China to the United States. This decision comes in direct response to the Trump administration’s tariffs , which have impacted the cost and efficiency of overseas manufacturing.By relocating its production to the U.S., Tea Industries aims to strengthen its supply chain resilience, lower environmental impact, and deliver fresher products to its growing customer base. Tea Industries’ shareholders include Australian YouTubers How Ridiculous , whose audience of more than 23 million subscribers is predominantly U.S.-based. The company sees the move as both a natural extension of this community and a major investment in American jobs and sustainable domestic manufacturing.“Our mission has always been to make healthy drinks accessible and sustainable,” said Alexa Stathakis, CEO of Tea Industries. “Bringing production to the United States not only protects us from rising global tariffs but also allows us to support American workers, shorten shipping times, and further reduce our carbon footprint. This is a win for our customers, our communities, and our planet.” “When you think about it, how ridiculous is it to ship drinks halfway around the world, when we can make them just a few hundred miles from our customers?”The shift to U.S. production will also allow Tea Industries to:Support American Manufacturing: Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created across the production, packaging, and logistics sectors.Enhance Quality Control: Domestic production ensures stricter oversight, guaranteeing consistent product excellence.Reduce Environmental Impact: Shorter shipping routes mean a reduced carbon footprint, aligning with Tea Industries’ sustainability values.Strengthen Supply Chain Reliability: Manufacturing closer to key retail partners ensures quicker and more reliable product delivery.Tea Industries’ flagship range of healthy iced teas, known for their natural ingredients, sugar-free recipes, and traffic light–compliant nutrition, will be the first line to roll out from the new U.S. production facilities.This milestone underscores Tea Industries’ commitment to adaptability, innovation, and doing what’s right for its customers—even in a rapidly changing global trade environment.About Tea IndustriesTea Industries is a forward-thinking beverage company bringing healthy, sustainable, and great-tasting drinks to customers worldwide. With a commitment to ethical sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and sugar-free recipes, Tea Industries is reshaping the beverage industry for the better—leveraging the power of social media influencers to inspire healthier choices and connect with millions of consumers globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.