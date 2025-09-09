Nobel Peace Prize Concert headliners Award-Winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment Opens Las Vegas HQ seeking fresh talent

Le PeTiT CiRqUe created/performed the visuals for the 2025 United Nations Year of The Quantum

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas just gained a new creative powerhouse. The global award-winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment — hailed as “the most distinctive youth entertainment company in the world” — has opened its flagship headquarters in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, led by “star-maker” Nathalie Yves Gaulthier, the celebrated former Hollywood talent agent, film/TV consultant/casting and creative force/show creator who has launched and formerly represented some of today’s biggest box office stars, including Ryan Gosling, Emily Hampshire, AJ Cook, Ben Platt, Elisha Cuthbert, Hayden Christensen, Jay Baruchel, Rachel Blanchard and so many more.

“Le PeTiT CiRqUe” is known for headlining The Nobel Peace Prize Concert, performing for His Holiness The Dalai Lama, The United Nations, the Olympic Committee, royalty, world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, The World Choreography Awards, The Youth Oscars, and gracing the stages of top tier Performing Arts Centers across USA, Canada, Norway and Dubai and booking one of the series leads “Phoenix” in Cirque du Soleil’s youth TV series, “Big Top Academy”.

Visionary Founder and CEO Nathalie Yves Gaulthier has an unparalleled résumé:

• Circus judge on CBS’s The World’s Best” w/James Corden, RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill

• Former Hollywood Talent Agent who launched Oscar, Emmy, and Tony nominees

• Personal flexibility coach mentor to Britney Spears

• Creative Director for major projects including NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and Mark Wahlberg & Kevin Hart’s Netflix “Me Time” movie

• Choreographer for Jenna Ortega in the feature film “Saving Flora”

• Acting Coach to countless young actors on Studio/Network film sets with Oscar-winning directors

• Winner of numerous Best Director/Outstanding Original production Awards, WHO’S WHO books, Lifetime Achievement Awards and an award-winning motivational Public Speaker.

Gaulthier has cast, choreographed and created innovative visuals for film, television, and live productions with youths and adults, while booking hundreds of her alum artists in Cirque du Soleil shows, feature films, hit TV series, and global bookings. “Le PeTiT CiRqUe is where young artists discover their greatness,” said Gaulthier. “Las Vegas is the perfect home for us — a city that celebrates entertainment and big dreams.

We are here to find, train, and showcase the stars of tomorrow”.

Trusted by industry leaders since 1986, for over 40 years, Le PeTiT CiRqUe has offered young artists unmatched local, national and global performing opportunities that simply don’t exist anywhere else for youths under the age of 18. Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment is a world-renowned youth performing arts family entertainment company combining circus arts, dance, acrobatics, musical theater, martial arts and music in their unwavering standing ovation performances. Gaulthier’s team includes award-winning celebrities in their field. LPC has branches in Los Angeles as well and is re-opening in Montreal in 2026.

Casting Call: The Next Generation of Stars: The company is now casting new talent for its acclaimed Eight-Discipline Program: circus/aerial arts, contortion/flexibility, acrobatics, dance, Musical theater, vocal performance, industry etiquette/professional development and yoga/mental health support — while giving them real-world experience performing in professional productions/bookings to aid in their futures.



Award-Winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment Opens Las Vegas HQ —



“Pick up my jaw from the floor? I can’t even find it after watching Le PeTiT CiRqUe” Steve Harvey



Le PeTiT CiRqUe has won numerous national and international awards for its artistry and humanitarian work with its artists as global changemakers, having helped raise over $6.3 million for charities.



“Long live Le PeTiT CiRqUe!” Gilles Ste-Croix/ Cirque du Soleil co-founder

“Not a dry eye in the house during these shows” – The Montreal Gazette

"Are you kidding me? These are CHILDREN!! This is the greatest thing I've ever seen!"- Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Le PeTiT CiRqUe provides something completely outside of the box, a vibrant circus that stokes the fires of creativity and enthusiasm" - Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE band)

LPCThe Nobel Peace prize Concert Headliners: Oslo,Norway

