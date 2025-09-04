Cayman Kind Watersports Launches Authentic Caymanian-Crewed Private Boat Charters in Grand Cayman

Cayman Kind Watersports

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayman Kind Watersports, a new private boat charter company featuring an exclusively Caymanian crew, now offers customized water excursions throughout Grand Cayman's renowned waters. The company provides flexible charter options ranging from two to eight hours aboard their 23-foot Sea Ray Bowrider Sundeck vessel, Get it Kraken.

Cayman Kind Watersports was established with a shared vision to provide visitors with authentic Caymanian-led experiences. At the helm is captain and business partner Hunter Ebanks, a Grand Cayman native with extensive knowledge of the island's history and culture, the company specializes in personalized experiences that showcase both popular attractions and lesser-known local destinations. Charter offerings include visits to Stingray City for southern stingray encounters, exploration of Starfish Point's shallow sandbar, reef snorkeling,with options like tubing available for families and thrill-seekers.

"We don't just provide 'fun and luxurious charters' alone. A very organic and contagious understanding and appreciation of the island, along with its people and history, is evident when booking with us — as our crewmates are not only 100% Caymanian but have a truly unwavering passion for their island," said the Cayman Kind Watersports team.

The company's private boat charter services extend beyond traditional water activities to include boat shuttles for special occasions, property viewings, and transportation to waterfront restaurants. Charters lasting four hours or more can incorporate lunch stops at local establishments, allowing guests to experience Caymanian cuisine as part of their water excursion.

Additional services include GoPro rental, allowing guests to capture and take home raw footage of their Caribbean adventure. In addition to family outings and casual adventures, the company also caters to special occasions such as honeymoons, anniversaries, birthdays, and family milestones with customized itineraries

Captain Ebanks, a father of three, brings his natural affinity for families and children to each charter, combining professional maritime service with authentic local insights. This shared commitment to authentic Caymanian hospitality is at the heart of the company’s mission.

Guests can arrange their customized Grand Cayman boat tours through : phone, email, WhatsApp message, or the company's online booking form, allowing for detailed itinerary planning based on individual preferences and occasions.

About Cayman Kind Watersports

Cayman Kind Watersports is a Caymanian-crewed private boat charter company based in Grand Cayman, offering guests an authentic way to experience the island's world-famous waters. The company was founded with a mission to combine professional service with the genuine hospitality that the Cayman Islands are known for, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed and cared for from start to finish. Operating the vessel Get it Kraken, a 23-foot Sea Ray Bowrider Sundeck chosen for its versatility and comfort, the company provides private charters ranging from 2 to 8 hours with customizable itineraries.

