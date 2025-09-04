Breaking Size Barriers: Snow Country Outerwear Brings Size Inclusivity to Outdoor Apparel

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snow Country Outerwear is pleased to announce the launch of its plus-size outerwear brand , designed specifically for individuals in sizes 1X–6X for women and up to 7X for men. The collection includes rain jackets, ski bibs, snow pants, and winter jackets that combine functionality, comfort, and technical performance features.According to the company, in the outdoor apparel industry sizing in limited styles often ends at 3X, with limited styles offered beyond that point. Snow Country Outerwear addresses this gap by creating garments engineered from the ground up for plus-size customers, rather than scaling up straight-size patterns. Each piece is designed to provide durability, weather protection, and mobility while maintaining a proper fit.As a woman-owned business, Snow Country Outerwear reflects the perspective of its founder and CEO, Colleen Reichard, who built the brand around inclusivity and long-term customer needs. Reichard’s background in fashion and e-commerce informed her decision to create outerwear that responds to feedback from plus-size individuals who were historically underserved by the outdoor apparel market.“Our goal with Snow Country Outerwear is simple: to make sure plus-size individuals never feel like an afterthought in the outdoor industry,” says Reichard. “We use customer data and feedback to guide design decisions, so our outerwear delivers both comfort and reliable performance in all conditions.”To date, the company has already served more than 100,000 customers and continues to expand its plus-size outerwear collections based on direct input from buyers. Built with waterproof, breathable, and durable materials, Snow Country Outerwear products provide the same technical features found in leading outdoor apparel, now available in a wider range of sizes.For more information, or to view the entire line of plus-size outerwear, please visit www.snowcountryouterwear.com About Snow Country OuterwearSnow Country Outerwear is a women-owned brand specializing in plus-size outerwear. Founded by Colleen Reichard, a retail fashion professional with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, the company grew from her early work as a top apparel reseller into a direct-to-consumer brand. Founded in the Pacific Northwest, Reichard recognized the demand for properly fitting outerwear in extended sizes and in 2014 introduced her first expanded-size offerings.Today, Snow Country Outerwear serves customers worldwide, including over 50 countries served to date, with outerwear designed exclusively for plus-size individuals. The company offers rain jackets, snow pants, ski bibs, and winter jackets in sizes 1X–6X for women and 2X-7X for men. Each garment is developed from the ground up to meet the unique fit and performance needs of its customers.

