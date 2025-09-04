Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS To Strictly Enforce English Proficiency Requirements For Commercial Drivers

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to strictly enforce the English language proficiency requirements of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations.

"Truckers play an instrumental role in Texas' robust economy and in keeping our highways safe," said Governor Abbott. "Every commercial driver license operator on Texas roadways must be able to communicate clearly in English to ensure compliance with traffic laws, follow safety directions, and prevent accidents. Today, I am directing DPS to enact zero-tolerance enforcement of these federal safety regulations across the board—whether drivers are operating across state lines or only within Texas. This approach will keep Texans safe while keeping our economy moving.”

At the governor's direction, DPS’ Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers and inspectors will conduct English Language Proficiency reviews for all commercial license operators on Texas roadways. These evaluations are a critical measure to ensure drivers possess the necessary communication skills for roadway safety and compliance with federal regulations.

Since June 25, 2025—following President Donald Trump’s executive order directing full enforcement of English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers—DPS and partner agencies have taken enforcement action against approximately 445 commercial vehicle drivers in Texas for English proficiency violations. Of those, about 28 held Texas licenses, while roughly 336 were licensed in Mexico, with the remainder licensed in other states and countries.

Governor Abbott has also directed DPS to cease issuing intrastate commercial driver licenses for drivers that cannot speak English sufficiently to communicate with department personnel.