Country Club Road closure set to begin for I-10 widening in Tucson

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a year-long closure of Country Club Road at Interstate 10 the evening of Monday, Sept. 8, as part of a project to widen I-10 from Kino Parkway to Alvernon Way.

The closure will allow crews to relocate utilities and work on bridges as part of ADOT’s project to rebuild I-10 and construct a new Country Club Road interchange. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Monday, September 8, and is expected to continue through summer 2026. Country Club Road will be open to local traffic only between Irvington Road and Michigan Street, with no traffic allowed to pass under I-10.

Also as part of the widening project, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Irvington Road will close permanently at 8 p.m. Saturday. Drivers can use the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Palo Verde Road to access I-10.

The day after the Irvington Road ramp closure is in place, a new on-ramp will allow drivers to access westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road. The ramp is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7.

This work comes less than three months after ADOT began a $600 million project to reconstruct I-10 from Kinto Parkway to Country Club Road southeast of downtown Tucson. The improvements will include additional lanes on I-10 as well as new interchanges to reduce delays and enhance safety. The project will include:

Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way with auxiliary lanes

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway

Construct a new interchange Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex

Throughout the project, ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-10 during peak travel times while maintaining access to businesses.

Construction is expected to continue through 2028. For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.