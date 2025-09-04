Governor Newsom’s Clean California effort reaches major milestone: 3 million+ cubic yards of litter removed, 600+ public art projects installed

The trash collected by Clean California includes 15,500 mattresses and 57,000 tires. The initiative has enlisted 72,000-plus community clean-up volunteers and created thousands of jobs. Program highlights include:

Maintenance crews dedicated to cleaning state highways and public rights of way

650 free dump days hosted in urban and rural communities

639 pieces of art installed on the highways

72,000 community clean-up volunteers (according to a survey from Keep America Beautiful)

314 beautification projects, including the development of new parks, public art and improvements at several transit stations. Of these, 191 projects have been completed.

18,000 job opportunities created

So far, 110 communities have pledged to become a designated Clean California Community by agreeing to complete specific criteria that demonstrate long-term commitments to zero litter, community beautification and environmental enhancement. Thirty communities have already achieved full designation status.

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, Clean California is revitalizing communities across the state,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “From Siskiyou County in the north to Imperial County in the south, and Kern County in the Central Valley — Clean California is restoring pride and creating spaces where communities thrive.”

One transformative community beautification project recently completed was in Castroville. Clean California funded $1.3 million in improvements to a pedestrian overcrossing at State Route 156 and Geil Street with new landscaping and vibrant murals, repairs to the adjacent sidewalk and installation of new fencing.

To learn more about how California is creating a brighter future by building more, faster – for all, by visiting build.ca.gov.