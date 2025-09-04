From Foundation to Finish: ECO Builders Expands House-Raising & Shoring Program for Flood-Prone Homes

Communities across Southeast Louisiana continue to deal with the reality of recurring storms and high-water events” — Elwin Ordoyne

SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.C.O. Builders Inc. , a construction firm based in Slidell, is highlighting its comprehensive program for house-raising and shoring services designed to address the unique challenges faced by homeowners in flood-prone areas of Southeast Louisiana. The program emphasizes structural safety, flood mitigation, and long-term resilience for properties vulnerable to repeated water damage.House-raising and shoring have become increasingly critical in communities along the Gulf Coast where hurricanes, storm surges, and rising water levels pose recurring threats. By elevating homes above base flood elevations or reinforcing foundations, these services reduce risk of property loss while also helping residents meet requirements for insurance and flood protection compliance.“Communities across Southeast Louisiana continue to deal with the reality of recurring storms and high-water events,” said Elwin Ordoyne , Vice President of E.C.O. Builders Inc. “House-raising and shoring are proven methods that protect investments, reduce long-term costs, and allow families to remain in their homes with greater confidence in structural safety.”The house-raising and shoring program at E.C.O. Builders covers a range of solutions, including:Elevation of homes above flood levels to meet FEMA guidelines and community floodplain management standards.Shoring and foundation stabilization to address soil movement, foundation cracking, or sinking structures.Structural assessments to determine the most effective approach for each property, considering soil conditions, building design, and environmental factors.Comprehensive construction services that extend beyond elevation to include finishing work, ensuring homes are functional and secure once raised.House-raising is often associated with compliance requirements under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). By bringing structures into compliance, homeowners may not only enhance safety but also potentially reduce long-term insurance premiums. Shoring, on the other hand, provides immediate stability to homes experiencing foundation issues, preventing further deterioration and preserving property value.Ordoyne noted that these services are particularly important for older homes built before current floodplain management standards were established. “Many of the homes in our region were constructed decades ago, when elevation requirements were different. Those structures are often at the greatest risk during storms, and elevation or shoring provides a practical path toward resilience.”The importance of these services extends beyond individual properties. Elevated homes contribute to community-wide resilience by reducing disaster recovery costs and ensuring neighborhoods remain viable after major storm events. With more than 40 years of construction experience in Louisiana, E.C.O. Builders has worked extensively with municipal agencies, engineers, and local officials to align its programs with evolving safety standards.Recent years have underscored the urgency of these measures. From Lake Charles to New Orleans, homes have experienced repeated flooding and structural strain. Elevation and shoring provide an alternative to relocation, allowing families to preserve the history and roots of their neighborhoods while adapting to environmental realities.E.C.O. Builders’ approach incorporates both technical precision and local knowledge. Crews are familiar with the soil compositions, water tables, and storm histories that make Southeast Louisiana construction distinct. By pairing engineering solutions with regional expertise, the company ensures that each elevation or shoring project addresses not just immediate structural needs but also long-term sustainability.The house-raising and shoring program also underscores the company’s commitment to safety at every stage. Projects are carefully planned, permitted, and executed to meet state and federal requirements. Elevations are completed with attention to detail, from foundation adjustments to utility reconnections, ensuring that raised homes function seamlessly once complete.“Every project represents a family’s decision to stay and invest in the future of this region,” said Ordoyne. “It is about more than lifting structures—it is about strengthening communities that have chosen resilience in the face of repeated challenges.”As climate conditions continue to evolve, demand for elevation and shoring services is expected to remain steady. Homeowners seeking to protect their properties from flood risk or foundation failure increasingly view these measures as essential investments in safety and stability.E.C.O. Builders encourages property owners to seek structural evaluations to determine whether their homes are candidates for elevation or shoring. Early intervention often prevents more extensive damage and ensures compliance with floodplain management requirements.About E.C.O. Builders Inc.E.C.O. Builders Inc., headquartered in Slidell, Louisiana, provides a full range of residential and commercial construction services across Southeast Louisiana. With a focus on structural integrity, safety, and regional expertise, the company’s services include house-raising, shoring, foundation repair, and full-scale construction projects. Vice President Elwin Ordoyne and the team draw on decades of experience in addressing the unique environmental challenges of Gulf Coast communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.