Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,056 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol arrest minor attempting to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine

SAN DIEGO - As the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector closes in on a new record for methamphetamine seizures, agents arrested a minor attempting to smuggle narcotics into the United States.

On Aug. 30 at 10:40 p.m., surveillance camera operators observed a suspicious person in a remote area approximately one mile east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry just a few hundred yards north of the U.S./Mexico International Boundary. The subject was observed carrying what appeared to be two dark duffle bags. When agents responded to the area, they encountered a 16-year-old boy, who provided an unlikely story of hiking in the area.

The previously observed duffle bags were nowhere to be seen. A Border Patrol Detection K-9 unit responded to the area and located the two duffle bags nearby. Both bags were filled with water bottles wrapped in black electrical tape. Upon initial inspection, the bottles appeared to be filled with a crystalline substance consistent with previous narcotic seizures.

Over $32,000 worth of methamphetamine (26.89 lbs) was recovered from duffle bags by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents after they arrested a minor attempting to smuggle the drugs into the United States.

“These criminal organizations have no reservations about using a minor to smuggle their poison and ruining a juvenile’s future is of little consequence to them,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “No matter what these criminals try, I know our agents will be there to thwart their plans.”

The packages and the minor were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation and processing. The contents of the bottles tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. A total of 26.89 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $32,000 was recovered from the duffle bags.

The narcotics and 16-year-old were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

San Diego Sector Border Patrol arrest minor attempting to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more