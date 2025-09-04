Bringing the World to Pennsylvania: Shapiro Administration is Increasing Exports of PA Products and Attracting International Investments to the Commonwealth

Running September 8-19, the statewide tour connects companies with representatives from 13 countries to discuss international sales goals and gives communities opportunities to showcase their strengths to international companies looking to locate in Pennsylvania.

Attracting new business and industry is a key component of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — and his 2025-26 proposed budget includes new and expanded investments to further implement the strategy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced “Bringing the World to Pennsylvania”, an annual statewide event for Commonwealth companies interested in exporting their products, services, and technologies, will kick off Monday, September 8 and run through September 19, 2025.

Companies that attend one of the ten statewide events will have opportunities to meet with BusinessPA authorized representatives from 13 nations to discuss their international sales goals. Bringing the World to Pennsylvania events also allow communities throughout the Commonwealth to showcase their sites, buildings, and industry-specific strengths to attract international investment.

“As part of our Economic Development Strategy we emphasized the need to bring in more global business and industry to Pennsylvania — one of the many reasons why we formed BusinessPA,” said Secretary Siger. “BusinessPA’s international investment team provides the support and technical assistance that companies need to establish and grow in Pennsylvania, while the trade development team helps hundreds of Commonwealth companies each year connect with buyers around the world who need their products. The Shapiro Administration is helping our businesses compete and the Bringing the World to Pennsylvania statewide event is one more way we’re providing the resources they need to grow and thrive.”

Over the past year, BusinessPA’s International Trade & Investment team has helped 722 Pennsylvania companies export more than $534.3 million and 22 international companies locating to the Commonwealth invest more than $93 million ― supporting thousands of jobs. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, companies who received assistance from BusinessPA reported $534.3 million in export sales.

Bringing the World to Pennsylvania is coordinated by BusinessPA in partnership with its Regional Export Network and local economic development organizations. Events will be held in: Philadelphia (September 8); Malvern (September 9); Hershey (September 10); Altoona (September 11); Pittsburgh (September 12); Erie (September 15); Kersey (September 16); Bellefonte (September 17); Dupont (September 18); and Bethlehem (September 19).

The Commonwealth’s authorized representatives from Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom/Ireland will meet with Pennsylvania companies. Simultaneously, Pennsylvania communities will highlight their economic strengths to representatives, whose mission is to bring international investment to the Commonwealth.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s BusinessPA team is an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have already changed how we do business in Pennsylvania, securing more than $25.2 billion in private sector investment, and creating nearly 11,000 new jobs since taking office.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

