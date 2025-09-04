Water and Sanitation on Grootdraai Dam water levels in Gert Sibande District

The Grootdraai Dam in the Integrated Vaal River System is holding steady and recorded unchanged water levels for three weeks in a row, while other listed dams continue to record declines in the Gert Sibande District of the Mpumalanga Province.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) recent weekly State of Reservoirs report, the Grootdraai Dam recorded an unchanged 98.6% for the third week running.

In contrast, all the other listed dams in the Gert Sibande District continue to drop in water levels. Nooitgedacht Dam dropped from 99.0% to 97.9%, Vygeboom Dam from 99.7% to 99.4%, Jericho Dam from 93.2% to 92.5%, Westoe Dam from 77.6% to 75.8%, Morgenstond Dam from 99.8% to 99.7%, and Heyshope Dam from 99.9% to 99.8%.

Overall, the Mpumalanga Province’s average dam levels dropped from 97.3% to 96.7%. Decreases were also recorded in the Water Management Areas (WMAs), with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 92.5% to 91.8%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA decreasing from 96.1% to 95.4%. District-level figures also showed a downward trend, with Ehlanzeni dropping from 93.4% to 92.2%, Gert Sibande from 97.9% to 97.7%, and Nkangala from 99.9% to 99.3%.

The Department urges the public to use water wisely and sparingly to ensure sustainable water supply. Residents are also encouraged to fix and report water leaks in their homes and businesses.

