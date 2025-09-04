Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam levels- 4 Sept

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reports that the Vaal Dam has recorded a slight decrease in its water levels, dropping from 107.0% last week to 106.7% this week. Despite this marginal decline, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) continues to demonstrate stability, maintaining an overall capacity of 100.0%, down from 100.4% previously.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will keep the Vaal Dam above full supply capacity, and it will continue to be under normal operations until mid-Spring season when the summer rainfall begins. The rainfall is predicted to be above normal by the South African Weather Services (SAWS), but limited to the southwestern parts and the south and eastern coastal areas. Conversely, the current SAWS predictions indicate normal to below-normal rainfall over the central parts of the country, therefore making it crucial to maintain high storage within the dams.

DWS is maintaining these high levels from an operational water supply strategy and drought resilience perspective. SAWS will provide DWS with updated forecasts towards the beginning of the rainfall season for flood planning purposes. It is envisaged that the Vaal and Bloemhof dams will be at least 100% capacity, ensuring that the maximum flood attenuation capacities are available. If needed, the capacities of the dams may be reduced without causing any flooding downstream.

The Grootdraai Dam remains steady at 98.6%, reflecting no change from last week’s readings. Bloemhof Dam has declined slightly from 106.6% to 105.2%. In the Lesotho Highlands, Katse Dam recorded a minor increase from 90.6% to 90.8%, while Mohale Dam experienced a more noticeable drop from 97.5% to 95.1%.

These trends occur against the backdrop of changing seasonal conditions. The South African Weather Service confirms that the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is currently in a neutral phase, with limited impact expected on the country’s winter climate. However, with the onset of spring and early summer, the eastern and south-eastern regions are forecast to receive above-normal rainfall during early- to mid-spring. Most other regions are likely to experience below-normal rainfall, particularly into late spring.

While the anticipated early-season rains may provide temporary relief, water reservoirs in the eastern and south-eastern regions are unlikely to benefit significantly due to persistent moderate drought conditions. This, combined with above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures forecast across most parts of the country, is expected to accelerate water losses through evapotranspiration and increase cooling demands during the season.

DWS encourages water users, communities, and businesses to exercise prudence in their water use, as efficient management remains critical in sustaining water security. The Department will continue to closely monitor dam levels and rainfall patterns and will provide regular updates to the public.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Maria Lebese

Gauteng DWS: Communication

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

