Austin Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park West to Open September 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the expansion of its program with a new Cedar Park location, opening September 2025. This accelerated medical assistant program offers students in Cedar Park, Texas a direct path into the healthcare field, combining classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training. The school will be located at 715 Discovery Blvd, Ste 412, Cedar Park, TX.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Central Texas,” said Kendra Bradshaw, Cedar Park Medical Assistant School Program Manager.The program features small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and real-world training opportunities. Students participate in onsite labs and complete a clinical externship, ensuring they graduate with both the knowledge and the experience needed to succeed. With an accelerated curriculum, students are able to complete their training in just a few months and begin working in the field.One of the program’s central priorities is affordability. Students are offered flexible payment plans and the chance to graduate debt-free, saving thousands compared to traditional college programs. By removing financial barriers, Austin Medical Assistant School helps more students take advantage of career opportunities in healthcare.The curriculum is designed to give students a well-rounded education, covering medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient care, and laboratory skills, as well as administrative training in billing, coding, and electronic health records. Graduates leave the program prepared for both clinical and front-office responsibilities in a variety of healthcare environments.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Cedar Park,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community.”Upon certification, graduates will be prepared to apply for medical assistant roles in hospitals, physician practices, and clinics across the Austin metropolitan area.Learn more about enrollment and program details here . Limited seats are available.About Austin Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park WestAustin Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students are able to complete their training quickly and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants.Austin Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park is located at 715 Discovery Blvd, Ste 412, Cedar Park, TX.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

