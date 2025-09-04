Jeremy Millul Supports Bike4Chai and Its Mission to Help Children with Serious Illnesses

New York-based philanthropist Jeremy Millul pledged his support to Bike4Chai, reinforcing his longstanding dedication to community-focused healthcare efforts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and philanthropist Jeremy Millul announced his contribution to Bike4Chai . This annual cycling event raises funds for Chai Lifeline, a nonprofit organization supporting children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses. His support reflects a continued commitment to healthcare-focused charitable initiatives and to improving outcomes for families facing medical crises.Bike4Chai is a two-day endurance cycling event scheduled for August 12–14, 2025. The ride supports Chai Lifeline’s extensive network of services, which include emotional, social, and financial assistance to thousands of children and their families throughout the year. Proceeds from the event help fund support programs, including case management, counseling, medical referrals, and Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s medically supervised summer experience for children with serious health conditions.Participants in Bike4Chai complete a scenic and challenging ride through the Pocono and Catskill Mountains, culminating in a celebratory finish at the Monticello Motor Club, where the children of Camp Simcha welcome them. The event continues to grow in scale and visibility, with riders from across the country joining the effort each year.Mr. Millul’s donation will directly support the organization’s operations, contributing to the delivery of essential services and enrichment programs for children facing significant medical challenges.“Supporting Chai Lifeline through Bike4Chai is an opportunity to contribute to a cause with serious ripple effects for families,” said Jeremy Millul. “These families are dealing with complex and often overwhelming circumstances, and it is a privilege to help ensure that resources are available to support their needs.”Bike4Chai has become a hallmark event for the organization and its community of supporters, combining athleticism, advocacy, and philanthropy. Mr. Millul’s involvement further emphasizes the importance of continued private sector engagement in nonprofit healthcare efforts.Jeremy Millul is the Founder and President of Jeremy Millul Inc., a successful New York-based jewelry business established in 2015. He holds a B.S. in Finance with a minor in Real Estate from Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business. With a background in product development, marketing, and client engagement, Mr. Millul combines business expertise with a strong commitment to philanthropy, supporting initiatives that benefit healthcare, education, and children’s services.###For more news and information on Jeremy Millul please visit his website For news on Bike4Chai, please visit their website https://www.bike4chai.com/ XXX

