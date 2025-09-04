SBS and Mainsys Partner to Deliver Unified SBP Regulatory Reporting Solution for Belgian Financial Institutions

PARIS, FRANCE, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS and Mainsys, a trusted technology partner to banks and financial institutions in Belgium, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to launch a new era of unified, intelligent, and cloud-native regulatory reporting in the Belgian market.

Together, they aim to reimagine the regulatory journey for Belgian institutions, turning a traditionally complex and fragmented process into a seamless, real-time experience that delivers both compliance and operational value.

By combining SBS’s recognized SBP Regulatory Reporting solution with Mainsys’s deep knowledge of the Belgian financial landscape and strong local expertise, the partnership creates a powerful synergy. Together, they bring institutions the best of both worlds: internationally proven, scalable technology frameworks anchored in compliance and risk management, and tailored local insights that ensure solutions are relevant, practical, and aligned with the unique needs of the Belgian market. This collaboration not only delivers robust, future-ready platforms but also provides institutions with trusted experts on the ground to support their transformation journey every step of the way.

The solution empowers institutions to:

– Streamline data collection from multiple sources,

– Improve reporting accuracy and depth,

– Ensure always-on compliance and audit readiness,

– Reduce operational costs and manual interventions,

– Shift from reactive reporting to proactive control and insight.

With SBS providing a globally recognized regulatory backbone and Mainsys offering deep knowledge of the local landscape and a strong local expertise, Belgian financial institutions will benefit from robust, scalable technology supported by expertise on the ground.

“This partnership reflects our joint commitment to innovation and proximity. We’re proud to bring Belgian institutions a unified approach that combines strategic clarity, technical excellence, and local relevance,” added Pierre Lemaire, CEO of Mainsys.

“We’re not just simplifying regulatory reporting, we’re transforming the experience. Together with Mainsys, we’re helping institutions move faster, operate more efficiently, and confidently meet every regulatory demand,” said Sebastien Polese, General Manager, Regulatory Reporting at SBS.

The first implementations are expected early in 2026.

About Mainsys

As a privileged partner of banks for more than 25 years, the MAINSYS group accompanies its clients in their new challenges of digital transformation. Thanks to a very large business expertise, Mainsys offers concrete answers in the bank’s evolution and innovation projects: digital transformation, business intelligence, risk and regulatory compliance management. The success of Mainsys’s software integration activity has allowed them to create strong partnerships with several renowned editors.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Argenta, Nagelmackers, Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit sbs-software.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.