Webinar series set to focus on new topics and opportunities for work-based learning in Iowa

Fresh off the success of last fall’s first work-based learning webinar series, the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Workforce Development are collaborating on a new series of work-based learning webinars for this academic year.

The webinar series is designed to showcase some of the most proven programs and approaches to work-based learning in Iowa’s most in-demand industries.

Both employers and educators are highly encouraged to register for the series, which is intended to help participants explore and ultimately partner on meaningful work-based learning programs.

The next webinar on Sept. 16 focuses on how intentional planning connects students’ academic goals with real-world career experiences. Facilitated by Iowa Department Education Program Consultant Erica Woods-Schmitz, the session will detail how educators and employers can collaborate to create meaningful pathways that prepare students for the workforce while helping businesses cultivate their talent pipelines.

Department Administrative Consultant Heather Meissen will also lead the March 10 session on integrating industry-recognized credentials into existing courses and programs. The session will also discuss new work-based learning programs. Additional team members will provide updates and best practices during webinars throughout the year.

Each webinar session is held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The full schedule with planned session topics and registration links is listed below:

● Sept. 16 - Employers and Educators: Building the Foundation of Work-Based Learning

● Oct. 7 - Growing Employer High School Internship Programs

● Nov. 4 - Work-Based Learning: A Key Strategy to Address Iowa’s Healthcare Workforce Shortage

● Feb. 10 - Preparing Student-Learners for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing Careers

● March 10 - Incorporating Industry-Recognized Credentials into Work-Based Learning

Recordings of the webinar sessions will be available on the Department’s Career-Connected Learning webpage after the conclusion of each webinar session.

For more information on career-connected learning and work-based learning opportunities, visit the Department’s webpage. Specific questions on the webinars can be directed to Administrative Consultant Heather Meissen at heather.meissen@iowa.gov.

