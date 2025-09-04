Joseph Kim, MD, Expands Access to Colon Cancer Prevention in North Texas

Joseph Kim, MD

North Texas Gastroenterologist introduces streamlined screening with advanced AI technology

TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Kim, MD, a board-certified North Texas Gastroenterologist , announces the launch of his Direct Colon Cancer Screening program at the Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna, TX. This new initiative simplifies colon cancer prevention by allowing eligible patients to bypass the traditional pre-procedure office visit.Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States, but it is also one of the most preventable with early detection. In addition to offering Direct Colon Cancer Screening, Dr. Kim continues to lead in providing comprehensive North Texas colon cancer screening services to help patients take proactive steps toward better health.Simplifying the Screening ProcessTraditionally, patients have been required to attend an office consultation before scheduling a colonoscopy. While essential for those with complex medical conditions, this step can delay care for healthy individuals. The Direct Colon Cancer Screening program allows new patients who are healthy adults without significant comorbidities to move directly to scheduling their colonoscopy.Each patient’s medical history and recent physical examination will be carefully reviewed by Dr. Kim’s staff. If they meet the inclusion criteria, they can skip the consultation and proceed straight to their procedure. This streamlined approach helps reduce delays and encourages more people to undergo this important preventive screening.Exclusion Criteria for Patient SafetyPatient safety remains the top priority. Individuals who meet exclusion criteria will require a pre-procedure office visit before scheduling a colonoscopy. Exclusion criteria include:- Unexplained anemia- Use of anticoagulants, antiplatelets, or clotting disorders- Unstable cardiac disease, pacemaker/defibrillator, or recent heart attack- Pulmonary disease requiring oxygen or steroids- Renal distress or dialysis- Neurologic disorders- Chronic constipation requiring laxatives- GI bleeding, changes in bowel movements, or unintended weight loss- Chronic narcotic use for pain control- Insulin-dependent diabetes- Previous anesthesia complications- Age over 75- BMI above 45- Chronic conditions such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitisFor these patients, Dr. Kim provides a comprehensive consultation to ensure individualized care and safety before the procedure.Advanced Technology: GI Genius™The Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas is the only facility in the region equipped with GI Genius™, an advanced artificial intelligence software that assists gastroenterologists in detecting more colon polyps. By providing real-time support during colonoscopy, this technology enhances accuracy and improves early detection, helping to prevent colon cancer more effectively.Commitment to North Texas Colon Cancer ScreeningDr. Kim’s programs reflect his dedication to improving community health in North Texas. With both Direct Colon Cancer Screening and broader North Texas Colon Cancer Screening services, patients now have more options to access preventive care. Combining streamlined processes with cutting-edge AI technology ensures that lifesaving screenings are both accessible and effective.About Joseph Kim, MD Dr. Joseph Kim is a board-certified gastroenterologist serving North Texas. He is widely recognized for his expertise in advanced endoscopic procedures and his patient-focused approach to care. Dr. Kim integrates innovation and efficiency to make preventive screening easier and more accessible for the communities he serves.

