Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research Report and Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic dairy food and drinks market size was accounted for $17.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.77 billion by 2026, registering with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products, and surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming techniques have boosted the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market. However, high price of organic dairy products and shorter shelf life of organic dairy products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging geographical regions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1812 People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years. This has encouraged people to look for food options to stay healthier and as a result of which consumption of organic products has experienced growth.Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.0% through 2019-2026. Organic dairy food and drinks are manufactured by using organic milk as a raw material collected from livestock with the help of organic farming methods. It mainly includes perishable products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream, which are used on a daily basis by consumers. Factors such as unique nutrient package and benefits provided by dairy food and drinks, make them an important part of a consumer’s life. The global market of organic dairy food and drinks is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic milk drinks.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dairy-food-and-drinks-market/purchase-options The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries. However, high price of organic dairy products, private labels faking organic dairy products labels, lack of promotion, and increase in R&D cost hamper the organic dairy food and drinks market growth. On the contrary, Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Opportunity is expected to experience increase with the improvements in product offering together and attractive packaging.The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products. Moreover, the developed retail structures that allow consumers to conveniently purchase food items and beverages supplement the market growth. However, the market across the Europe region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference on buying natural products and strong retail channels.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1812 Major market playersThe market report analyses the major organic dairy food and drinks industry players such as BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Danone (horizon organic), Chobani, LLC, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, General Mills, Inc., Safeway Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Straus Family Creamery, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., and Unilever Group.Trending Reports:Organic Soy Lecithin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-soy-lecithin-market-A62619 Organic Cassava Starch Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-cassava-starch-market-A298861 Organic Olive Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-olive-oil-market-A47235

