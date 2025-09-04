Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Holds the First Ordinary Plenary Meeting in 2025

MACAU, September 4 - The Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions convened the first ordinary plenary meeting in 2025 on 1st September, which was chaired by Mr. Tai Kin Ip, Secretary for Economy and Finance and Chairman of the Committee. During the meeting, Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) presented an overview of the MICE industry for the first half of the year and outlined plans for key areas for the second half of the year. Many Committee members proposed suggestions on topics including the five-year development plan, synergy between the industry and community business districts, and Macao-Hengqin co-operation.

Innovatively Building a MICE Platform with “Macao Characteristics + Bay Area Coverage + Global Connection”

In his speech, Mr. Tai Kin Ip underscored the solid foundation laid by Macao’s MICE industry, highlighting that the industry has been constantly elevating its overall strength and core competitiveness, as mainly reflected in three key aspects: First, local convention and exhibition infrastructure have been progressively enhanced. Macao has been honoured with the prestigious title of the “Best Conventions Destination (Asia)” for three consecutive years. Second, connections with international MICE organisations have been intensified, and collaboration with renowned global entities like the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) and the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA) have been deepened. Third, brand exhibitions and talent development have yielded impressive outcomes. Several local MICE events have secured prestigious international accreditations. A range of professional certification courses co-developed with prominent international MICE organisations have been successfully run, significantly enhancing cultivation of talent in the industry.

Mr. Tai Kin Ip stated that, as a pivotal area in the Macao SAR government’s “1+4” economic diversification strategy, the MICE industry must embrace innovative thinking and pragmatic approaches to promote development and breakthroughs. Industry players must collaborate more proactively in securing international convention and exhibition opportunities. In addition, Macao needs to attract more premier exhibitions that are globally recognised, industry leading, and abundant with professional buyer resources, thereby fostering a differentiated MICE platform with Macao characteristics, Greater Bay Area coverage, and global connection.

Establishing the “Macao International MICE Centre” to Empower the Development of “1+4” Industries

IPIM President and Secretary-General of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions, Che Weng Keong, emphasised that in the future, the establishment of the “Macao International MICE Centre” will be vigorously advanced through initiatives such as introducing international resources and optimising MICE supporting programmes. This endeavour aims to serve as a pivotal engine for Macao in different dimensions, such as functioning as a gateway to the global arena, fostering the growth of the “1+4” industries, and facilitating investment attraction. To further support the development of the MICE industry, IPIM is optimising the “Convention and Exhibition Stimulation Programme” and the “Financial Support Programme for Participation in Exhibitions and Trade Fairs” based on industry feedback, with the new versions slated for release and to be briefed among industry professionals in late September this year.

Accelerated Professional and International Development of MICE Industry Reflected in Enhanced Event Quality and Quantity

In reviewing Macao’s MICE industry performance, IPIM indicated that a total of 918 conventions and exhibitions were held in the first half of the year. Notably, professional exhibition visitors surged nearly 30% compared to the same period last year, with a 20% increase in those from overseas. The upcoming key events in the second half of the year will closely align with the development of the “1+4” industries, create significant value adds and drive big spending, including the 18th “World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention” and the first “Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo” scheduled in December.

At the Meeting, many Committee members proposed suggestions on various topics, including the MICE support measures in neighbouring regions, synergy between the industry and community business districts, training needs in the Greater Bay Area, and the transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises.