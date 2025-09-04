CE meets Minister of Industry and Information Technology

MACAU, September 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today in Beijing met with the Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Mr Li Lecheng, to exchange views on advancing Macao’s new-type industrialisation, the city’s appropriately-diversified economic development through technological innovation, and on supporting Macao’s integration into national development strategies.

The Chief Executive is on a five-day visit to the capital. After attending the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Mr Sam remained in Beijing for meetings at ministries and with committees of the Central Government, to discuss sustained support for Macao’s economic diversification effort and high-quality development.

During the meeting held in the morning, Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for its long-standing support and guidance. President Xi Jinping had, in his inspection visit to Macao last year, set higher expectations for advancing high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle, he noted.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has been pressing ahead with the four major infrastructure projects, including the establishment of a technology research industrial park to enhance Macao’s innovation ecosystem and foster economic diversification. Relevant departments in Macao are advancing the park’s planning and preparatory work, said Mr Sam.

The MSAR Government aims to deepen collaboration with the ministry in technological innovation and industrial collaboration, particularly seeking strategic guidance on the park’s overall role, development strategy, and approach to talent development, in order to achieve technology-commercialisation goals and elevate Macao’s overall competitiveness.

Mr Sam stressed Macao’s effort to strengthen its role as a “precise connector” domestically and internationally – including its platform role in linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries – in order to contribute to national development.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Other representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology at the meeting were: the Director of the Department of International Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office), Mr Xu Chaofeng; the Director of the Department of High and New Technology, Mr Zhang Shouhua; and the Director of the Department of Information and Communications Development, Mr Xie Cun.