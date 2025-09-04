IPIM to Organise an Entrepreneur Delegation to Participate in the “Macao Week in Wuhan, Hubei”

MACAU, September 4 - The “Macao Week” in Wuhan, Hubei, is scheduled to take place at Wuhan Guan Square in Wuhan, Hubei Province from 5 to 8 September. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will organise a delegation comprising 28 Macao small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the event, with the aims of promoting “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brands” and signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) to local residents and visitors over a four-day period, showcasing the unique allure of Macao in this river city.

Assisting Macao Enterprises in Exploring Business Opportunities in Hubei from All Angles

To augment the promotional impact of Macao SMEs during the “Macao Week”, IPIM will organise a 40-member delegation to partake in the “Macao Week in Wuhan, Hubei - Hubei-Macao Business Matching Conference”. This initiative is designed to assist enterprises in promoting their brands through “business-to-consumer” (B2C) channels and exploring the local Wuhan market through “business-to-business” (B2B) channels. On the same day, IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin will jointly host the “2025 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Wuhan)” to introduce commerce and trade associations and enterprises in Hubei to the business environment and the MICE advantages of Macao and Hengqin, as well as the “Multi-venue Event” model, which will deepen the synergistic effect of “attracting investments through exhibitions” and enhance the promotion of the signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao.

Building a Sales Platform for Enterprises to Experience the Purchasing Power of the River City

28 Macao enterprises will showcase the signature products from Macao and PSCs at the sales areas at the “Macao Week”, including pastry souvenirs, big health products, wines, coffee, tea products, clothing, aromatherapy essential oils, personal care products and Halal products. Among them, 14 exhibitors are Halal-certified enterprises, and 17 possess the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certificate. At the event, two major exhibition areas, that is, the Portuguese-speaking Countries Exhibition Area, featured with signature products from nine Portuguese-speaking countries, and the “MinM Macao Brands and Made in Macao” Exhibition Area, displaying Macao quality products that have obtained the “M-Mark” certification.

Giveaway at Photo Booths Infused with Hubei and Macao Characteristics

Multiple photo booths infused with Hubei and Macao elements will be established for local citizens and visitors to take photos with the IPIM mascot, Pou Kong Ieng. By following IPIM’s Wechat Official Account and completing designated tasks, visitors can get a printed photo taken on-site for free.

In addition, consumers will get a sticker for every RMB 50 spent on-site. After collecting three stickers, they may redeem a lottery scratchcard at the event booth, stimulating local citizens’ consumption at the road show.

Diverse Promotions to Attract Foreign Investment to Macao

This “Macao Week” will offer Wuhan citizens and visitors a four-day Macao-themed experience encompassing food, shopping and entertainment through a diverse array of online and offline activities. This event will also create opportunities for Macao SMEs to enter the Hubei market, especially the Halal food segment.