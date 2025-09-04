Health wishes Minister Motsoaledi a successful medical operation
The Department of Health wishes the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, a successful eye operation scheduled for Thursday, 04 September at St. John Eye Care Centre near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.
The Minister has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation, and he has been placed on the waiting list. St. John Eye Care Centre is a public health facility that specialises in eye examinations, offering high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without facing financial hardship.
