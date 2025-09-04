UNITAR and IC Education Empower Youth Leadership for Local Action and a Sustainable Future

4 September 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in collaboration with IC Education, successfully concluded the second edition of its global youth leadership programme, “Prosperity Unleashed: Empowering Young Innovators - Youth Leadership Workshop in Geneva”, held from 12–15 August 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Following the success of the inaugural programme in Geneva in 2024, this year’s edition, under the theme of “Building Local Prosperity: Youth Leadership for the SDGs” brought together a diverse group of young leaders from across the globe to explore how youth can take active roles in advancing the UN SDGs in their communities.