North West Provincial Legislature holds MFMA public hearings, 4 Sept
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA), chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe, will hold a virtual Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) public hearing with the Maquassi Hills, Mamusa and JB Marks Local Municipalities to account on the 2023/24 financial year audit outcomes.
The hearings will focus on the implementation of the post-audit action plan on unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
MFMA public hearing schedule
Date: Thursday, 04 September 2025
Time:
- 10h00 – 12h00: Maquassi Hills Local Municipality
- 12h30 – 14h30: Mamusa Local Municipality
- 15h00 – 17h00: JB Marks Local Municipality
- Venue: Virtual meeting
Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager – Communications and Marketing
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: 018 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za
