APRA releases letters sent to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher
Today, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) published two letters recently sent to Treasurer Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP and Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher.
The letters outline nine actions APRA is taking to support productivity while maintaining the strength and stability of the financial system in a balanced and efficient way.
Further detail on the actions APRA is progressing are set out in APRA’s Corporate Plan. Importantly, these actions aim to improve regulatory efficiency and transparency, without compromising system financial safety and stability objectives.
|
Action
|
Timing
|
Impact:
|
|
|
|
Banks
Licensing regime
|Consultation
commenced
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Life insurers
Capital requirements
|Consultation
commenced
|
✔
|
General insurance
Reinsurance settings
|Consultation
commenced
|
✔
|
✔
|
Banks
Capital adjustments
|Implementation
in 2H-2025
|Potentially over time
|
✔
|
Banks
Capital modelling
|Implementation
in 2H-2025
|Potentially over time
|
✔
|
Banks
Proportionality
|Implementation
in 2H-2025
|
✔
|
All industries
Duplicative rules
|Consultation in
1H-2026
|
✔
|
All industries
Data reporting
|Completed by
December 2027
|
✔
|
✔
|
Payments
Coordination
|Timing subject
to Government
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
The letters are available on the APRA website: APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 31 July 2025 and APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 12 August 2025.
