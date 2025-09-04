APRA releases letters sent to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher

Today, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) published two letters recently sent to Treasurer Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP and Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher.

The letters outline nine actions APRA is taking to support productivity while maintaining the strength and stability of the financial system in a balanced and efficient way.

Further detail on the actions APRA is progressing are set out in APRA’s Corporate Plan. Importantly, these actions aim to improve regulatory efficiency and transparency, without compromising system financial safety and stability objectives.

Action Timing

Impact:

Lower costs

Simpler processes

Support innovation Banks

Licensing regime Consultation

commenced ✔ ✔ ✔ Life insurers

Capital requirements Consultation

commenced ✔ General insurance

Reinsurance settings Consultation

commenced ✔ ✔ Banks

Capital adjustments Implementation

in 2H-2025 Potentially over time ✔ Banks

Capital modelling Implementation

in 2H-2025 Potentially over time ✔ Banks

Proportionality Implementation

in 2H-2025 ✔ All industries

Duplicative rules Consultation in

1H-2026 ✔ All industries

Data reporting Completed by

December 2027 ✔ ✔ Payments

Coordination Timing subject

to Government ✔ ✔ ✔

The letters are available on the APRA website: APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 31 July 2025 and APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 12 August 2025.

