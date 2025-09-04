Submit Release
APRA releases letters sent to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher

Today, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) published two letters recently sent to Treasurer Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP and Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher.

The letters outline nine actions APRA is taking to support productivity while maintaining the strength and stability of the financial system in a balanced and efficient way.

Further detail on the actions APRA is progressing are set out in APRA’s Corporate Plan. Importantly, these actions aim to improve regulatory efficiency and transparency, without compromising system financial safety and stability objectives.

Action

Timing
 

Impact:


Lower costs

 
Simpler processes


Support innovation
Banks
Licensing regime		 Consultation 
commenced

Life insurers 
Capital requirements		 Consultation 
commenced

   
General insurance 
Reinsurance settings		 Consultation 
commenced

 
Banks
Capital adjustments		 Implementation 
in 2H-2025		 Potentially over time

 
Banks
Capital modelling		 Implementation 
in 2H-2025		 Potentially over time

 
Banks
Proportionality		 Implementation 
in 2H-2025

   
All industries 
Duplicative rules		 Consultation in 
1H-2026

   
All industries
Data reporting		 Completed by
December 2027

 
Payments
Coordination		 Timing subject 
to Government

The letters are available on the APRA website: APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 31 July 2025 and APRA letter to Treasurer Chalmers and Minister Gallager, 12 August 2025.
 

