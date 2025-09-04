Biotech Squalane Market to Reach USD 110.6 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, States Fact.MR

Biotech Squalane Market

Biotech Squalane Market Analysis, By Source (Phyto-derived Squalane & Synthetic Squalane), By Application, By Form, and By Region – Market Insights 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global biotech squalane market is expected to reach USD 110.6 million by 2035, up from USD 61.2 million in 2025. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%.Evolution in the biotech squalane market is driven by the growing popularity of sustainable sourcing, the increasing popularity of natural ingredients and formulations with high performance and the development of scalable production technologies and cost effective supply lines.Innovations in biotech-sourced squalane represent this line of advancement through a more specific use in cosmetic and personal care and are heading swiftly to its adoption as a mainstream offering in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial sectors due to the convergence of clean beauty demands and the regulatory framework, as well as consumer expectations of green products.Improvement of fermentation based processes, phyto-derived squalane production, and synthetic biology production platforms allow production to be large scale, consistent and high purity. This has enabled the low-cost production, secure supply of scalability, and sustainable, eco-friendly sourcing, which has led to the rapid adoption in cosmetics formulation, delivery systems in drugs, and technical solutions.Want a Sample Before Buying? Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10925 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe biotech squalane market is projected to grow at 1% CAGR and reach USD 110.6 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 49.4 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 31% in 2035Predominating market players are Wilshire Tech, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., Kuraray, Enepret Inc., Croda Pharma, Sophim, and others.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 13.3 million"Rising demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients, growing adoption of biotech squalane in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical formulations, ongoing advancements in fermentation-based production, synthetic biology, and scalable manufacturing technologies are expected to drive robust growth in the Biotech Squalane market", says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentThe Biotech Squalane market is experiencing robust growth with the end-users requiring dimension of sustainability, performances and scalability becoming important. The increasingly consumer preference to natural and environmentally friendly ingredients has resulted in the plethora of applications of biotech squalane versatile and biodegradable squalane middle molecule in all aspects of the personal care sector; pharmaceuticals and industry. The potential to produce squalane at high purity, stability and at low costs using fermentation-based methods, synthetic biology and scalable manufacturing pipelines, is shifting the position of the market as it may remove reliance on shark-derived and finite plant-based sources.Regulatory approvals, clean beauty movements and brand commitment towards sustainability have also reinforced the market that is driving long term adoption.For example, in November 2023, Evonik launches GMP-quality plant-based squalene Provides batch-to-batch consistency, quality and purity and reduces reliance on animal-derived materialsBrowse for A Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10925' More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the biotech squalane market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Source (Phyto-derived Squalane, Synthetic Squalane), Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Industrial / Technical Uses), Form (Liquid Squalane, Powdered/encapsulated variants), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global biotechnology market is analyzed at US$ 550.83 billion in 2024. The market has been forecasted to rise at an excellent CAGR of 17.09% to reach a value of US$ 2667.36 billion by 2034-end.The biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is estimated at USD 85,420 million in 2025, according to Fact. MR's study shows that the industry will register a CAGR of 7.9% and reach USD 182,940 million by the end of 2035.

